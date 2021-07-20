Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin survive Offaly fightback and book Leinster final place

The Sky Blues will play Galway in the decider.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 20 Jul 2021, 9:18 PM
Offaly's Ronan Cleary with Paddy Doyle of Dublin.
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

Dublin 2-15

Offaly 1-15

DUBLIN ADVANCED TO the Leinster U20 hurling final after a hard-fought three-point win over Offaly in Parnell Park.

The Sky Blues will play Galway in the decider after seeing off a strong Offaly fightback in this semi-final. 

Dara Purcell helped himself to 1-5 as Dublin, who started on fire, survived the concession of 1-5 without reply during the second-half.

By the fourth minute each of Dublin’s inside forwards had scored from play and they raced into a seven-point lead inside eight minutes.

Dara Purcell turned over the Offaly goalkeeper and slotted home, bringing his personal tally to 1-3 at the early stage.

That left the hosts 1-5 to 0-1 ahead, but a series of impressive frees from Jack Screeney hauled Offaly back into the contest. Offaly shot four wides from play during that period and might have been even closer than two points by the first water break. 

Dublin retook control in the second quarter as a penalty from Purcell helped them to a 2-9 to 0-8 half-time lead.

Ciaran Foley, who finished with 1-6, kept the scoreboard ticking over for Dublin from frees as Donal Leary and Kevin Lahiff stretched the home lead. 

Cathal Kiely landed a good point for the Faithful, but by the second water break they were 2-13 to 0-11 behind and looking in a precarious position. 

But Charlie Mitchell’s 50th minute goal gave Offaly life and they reeled off four unanswered to move within a point as the game entered stoppage-time. 

Dublin held firm in the closing stages as Cian Boyle and Foley popped over late points to seal a three-point victory.  

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Foley 1-6 (0-6f, 1-0 pen), Dara Purcell 1-5, Liam Dunne, Donal Leary, Kevin Lahiff and Cian Boyle 0-1 each.

Scorers for Offaly: Jack Screeney 0-7 (0-7f), Charlie Mitchell 1-0, Cathal Kiely and Ronan Cleary (0-1f) 0-2 each, DJ McLoughlin, Cian Burke, Joe Ryan,  and Niall Lyons 0-1 each.

