Dublin player ratings: Kilkenny the star man, closely followed by Con and Mannion

Here’s how we rated the All-Ireland champions, but how did you think they fared?

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 6:05 AM
1 hour ago 730 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4810007

Stephen Cluxton

8Our Rating

The first man in hurling or football to win six All-Irelands as captain, it's a record that may stand the test of time. He made a huge save on Stephen O'Brien in the second-half and Dublin lost just two of his 25 restarts, which went both long and short.

6

David Byrne

6Our Rating

Endured a tricky night following Paul Geaney. Kicked a point in the opening half and sent a kick pass over the sideline during the third quarter. He was a match for the aerial duals on the Dingle man, but Geaney caused plenty of problems on the ground.

6

Jonny Cooper

7Our Rating

Dublin's sweeper in the full-back line, he helped cut out any high balls that went inside towards Geaney and Clifford. He brushed off his red card in the first game with a confident display and got on plenty of ball coming out of defence.

6

Michael Fitzsimons

8Our Rating

Confirmed his status as of the elite man markers in the game. Fitzsimons never allowed Clifford beat him on the inside and broke upfield with possession a number of times. He received a tick just before half-time when the referee appeared to show him black initially. He had the awareness to sniff out the danger when other Kerry attackers came into his zone.

6

Eoin Murchan

8Our Rating

The latest man to have a huge impact in a final replay having not started the drawn game. Murchan injected pace into Dublin's play from deep and burst through the middle to net the game's only goal. Left the field after 56 minutes with cramp after running his socks off. 

6

John Small

7Our Rating

Played at centre-back and followed Sean O'Shea all over the field, restricting him to two points from play. He wasn't on a huge amount of ball but went about his business efficiently at the back.

6

Jack McCaffrey

6Our Rating

Had to depart the action at half-time, with what looked to be a hamstring injury. Kerry ensured he hadn't anything near the sort of space he did the first day, but he did look dangerous at stages when he ran at Kerry.

6

Brian Fenton

7Our Rating

His influence was restricted by Jack Barry once again but he did get himself on more ball this time around. Kicked a wide in the second-half after breaking the line.

6

James McCarthy

7Our Rating

Started at midfield and spent most of the first period keeping tabs on David Moran. He reverted to wing-back at half-time due to McCaffrey's injury. The Ballymun star added a lovely score as Dublin rammed home their advantage in the closing stages.

6

Niall Scully

6Our Rating

Blazed a goal chance over the bar in the 57th minute after a glorious run. Once again held underwraps by Brian O Beaglaoich. Scully's work-rate and willingness to show for the ball can never be questioned. Replaced by Cormac Costello after 57 minutes.

6

Ciaran Kilkenny

9Our Rating

A man-of-the-match performance from Kilkenny. He dictated the tempo of the game and kicked four points from four shots. He put his quiet showing the last day to bed by running Gavin Crowley into the ground. An all-round masterclass.

6

Brian Howard

7Our Rating

Howard played in his usual deep-lying wing-forward role before partnering Fenton in the middle for the second period. He won almost fetched one glorious kick-out over Stephen O'Brien and pounced on the break as he came to ground. Did most of his good work a long way from goal, but certainly played his part.

6

Paul Mannion

8Our Rating

Finished with 0-3, including one booming effort early on. He hit two wides and dropped another short, yet Mannion was far more efficient than he was a fortnight ago. Another All-Star beckons for the Kilmacud Crokes ace after his most consistent campaign in the Dublin jersey.

6

Con O'Callaghan

8Our Rating

Another Dublin attacker that upped the ante this time around. O'Callaghan curled over four from play and created a host of other chances. He was involved on plenty of good Dublin moves and Tom O'Sullivan couldn't live with his power. The frontrunner for Footballer of the Year. He was a little fortunate to avoid a black card for a foul on Tadhg Morley in the first-half.

6

Dean Rock

7Our Rating

Rock kicked two from play and a nailed a vital 45 in the 72nd minute. He had a quiet final by his own lofty standards. Much of that was down to Kerry's discipline in defence where they conceded no free in the scoring zone.

6

Subs

Diarmuid Connolly

7Our Rating

Gave three balls away, conceded a free and pulled off one glorious pass. Connolly was a big leader for Dublin after his half-time introduction. He forced a stunning save from Shane Ryan late in the day when he had a man either side. Also used his body to win a vital ball near the Hogan Stand sideline. 

6

Philly McMahon

7Our Rating

Introduced to counteract Tommy Walsh's arrival onto the field and never let the former AFL player go past him. Extremely solid in what could be McMahon's last game for Dublin. 

6

 

Cormac Costello

6Our Rating

Replaced Scully with 13 minutes left. Clocked a few possessions and helped Dublin retain the ball as the ran down time in the closing stages.

6

Not long enough to be rated: Cian O’Sullivan, Kevin McManamon, Michael Darragh Macauley.

Manager

Jim Gavin

9Our Rating

His call to start Murchan proved a major success with the wing-back netting the game-changing goal. Gavin used his bench earlier, got his match-ups right in defence and managed to extract big performances from his three main scoring threats - O'Callaghan, Kilkenny and Mannion. The first manager to achieve the five-in-a-row, Gavin will go down in history as the best manager of all-time.

6

