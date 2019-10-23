This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin GAA finalise fixture details for county senior football deciders

Both senior deciders have been fixed for Sunday 3 November.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 23 Oct 2019, 9:51 PM
Paul Mannion was the star for Kilmacud Crokes in last year's county final.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
THIS YEAR’S DUBLIN county senior football final has been pencilled in for Sunday 3 November, a week before the champions will be out in Leinster championship action.

Ahead of Saturday night’s semi-final ties in Parnell Park, Dublin GAA chiefs have confirmed that decider will take place on Sunday week with the senior 2 final acting as the curtain-raiser at 2pm before the main event will see the senior 1 final throwing in at 4pm.

Several members of Jim Gavin’s All-Ireland winning squad will be involved in this weekend’s semi-final action.

Saturday’s senior 1 semi-finals see 2016 All-Ireland club champions Ballyboden St Enda’s – who have Michael Darragh MacAuley in their ranks – take on last year’s beaten finalists St Jude’s, the club of Kevin McManamon, at 5.15pm. Then the reigning champions Kilmacud Crokes, with Paul Mannion and Cian O’Sullivan involved, meet Thomas Davis at 7pm.

The senior 2 semi-finals take place earlier on Saturday with Templeogue Synge Street, who can call on Niall Scully and Eoghan O’Gara, going up against Cormac Costello’s Whitehall Colmcille and then Cuala, who saw their star Con O’Callaghan injured in last Sunday’s hurling decider, meeting Round Towers Lusk.

The winners of this year’s main senior showdown will have little time for respite with a Leinster quarter-final assignment against Louth champions Newtown Blues awaiting them on Sunday 10 November.

