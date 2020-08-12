Dublin duo to return to Melbourne for 2021 season due to 'unfinished business'

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND winners Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy are to return to Melbourne for the 2021 AFLW season.

The pair returned home to Ireland in March due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis but the door was left open at the time for them to return with the Melbourne club stating they understood their decision.

Last October it was announced that Goldrick and McEvoy were to make the switch, the first Dublin players to join the AFLW.

The previous month the duo had helped Dublin complete three-in-a-row with their All-Ireland senior ladies final triumph over Galway in Croke Park.

The Melbourne Demons today announced that 23 players had signed up with the club for the 2021 season including the Irish recruits on one-year deals after their commitments with Dublin end this year.

“To have the Dublin girls put their hands up and say they want to come back due to unfinished business is another great sign for us,” said list manager Todd Patterson.

“They had every right in the current climate not to recommit, but them doing so is a great reflection on what the group means to them and how the club looked after them.

“They will not be joining us until after their Dublin Gaelic campaign, which of course we will be tuning in to and supporting from afar.

“We thank Mick Bohan and the management at Dublin for their support. Our ongoing relationship with everyone at Dublin remains in a really good spot.”

Elsewhere Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer has committed to the Brisbane Lions AFLW team for the 2021 season.

