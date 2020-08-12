This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 19 °C Wednesday 12 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin duo to return to Melbourne for 2021 season due to 'unfinished business'

Sinead Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy are heading back to Melbourne.

By Fintan O'Toole Wednesday 12 Aug 2020, 10:06 AM
44 minutes ago 975 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5173663
Dublin players Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick.
Dublin players Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick.
Dublin players Niamh McEvoy and Sinead Goldrick.

DUBLIN ALL-IRELAND winners Sinéad Goldrick and Niamh McEvoy are to return to Melbourne for the 2021 AFLW season.

The pair returned home to Ireland in March due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis but the door was left open at the time for them to return with the Melbourne club stating they understood their decision.

Last October it was announced that Goldrick and McEvoy were to make the switch, the first Dublin players to join the AFLW.

The previous month the duo had helped Dublin complete three-in-a-row with their All-Ireland senior ladies final triumph over Galway in Croke Park.

The Melbourne Demons today announced that 23 players had signed up with the club for the 2021 season including the Irish recruits on one-year deals after their commitments with Dublin end this year.

“To have the Dublin girls put their hands up and say they want to come back due to unfinished business is another great sign for us,” said list manager Todd Patterson.

“They had every right in the current climate not to recommit, but them doing so is a great reflection on what the group means to them and how the club looked after them.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“They will not be joining us until after their Dublin Gaelic campaign, which of course we will be tuning in to and supporting from afar.

“We thank Mick Bohan and the management at Dublin for their support. Our ongoing relationship with everyone at Dublin remains in a really good spot.”

Elsewhere Tipperary’s Orla O’Dwyer has committed to the Brisbane Lions AFLW team for the 2021 season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie