Dublin boss Farrell says Cluxton has stepped away from senior squad but has not retired

DUBLIN CAPTAIN STEPHEN Cluxton has stepped away from their senior football squad but has not retired, according to manager Dessie Farrell.

Cluxton was absent as Dublin began their 2021 championship campaign today with Evan Comerford between the posts for the Leinster quarter-final win over Wexford and Michael Shiel was listed as the sub goalkeeper.

Dessie Farrell told reporters after the victory that the star goalkeeper is focusing on his club at present and he is unsure whether Cluxton will rejoin their setup.

