Gavin and Kenny ring the changes as Dublin footballers and hurlers name sides

DUBLIN BOSS JIM Gavin has made two personnel changes to his side as they prepare for a trip to Dr Hyde Park to face Roscommon (throw-in 2pm, live on TG4) tomorrow.

Star forward Dean Rock starts from the get-go this week, after coming off the bench in their 1-12 to 0-7 win over Mayo at Croke Park last Saturday.

Likewise, Paddy Andrews earns a start at corner forward against the Rossies while Michael Fitzsimons and Paul Mannion are the two players to be held in reserve with several other positional switches across the board.

After a pair of defeats to Monaghan and Kerry and wins over Galway and Mayo, the Sky Blues will be hoping for success over another Connacht side in their fifth round clash tomorrow.

Elsewhere at the same time, the county’s hurlers are in action against Laois in Parnell Park. Mattie Kenny’s charges sealed a memorable win over Waterford at the Donnycarney venue last weekend, and they’ll be hoping to build on that this time around.

Dublin hurling manager Mattie Kenny. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Cuala’s All-Ireland winning boss has made four personnel changes in total, with last week’s hero Alan Nolan being replaced by Seán Brennan between the sticks.

David Treacy and Paul Ryan both start in the forward line with and Jake Malone in midfield, as Darragh O’Connell, Caolan Conway and Oisin O’Rorke drop to the bench.

Dublin footballers (v Roscommon)

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Clontarf)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

11. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)

14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigids)

Dublin hurlers (v Laois)

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehalle Colmcille)

4. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Sean Moran (Cuala)

7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Jake Malone (Cuala)

9. Riain McBride (St Vincent’s)

10. David Treacy (Cuala)

11. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

12. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

13. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

14. Liam Rushe (St Pat’s, Palmerstown)

15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

