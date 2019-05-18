No changes from Kilkenny defeat as Dubs aim to bounce back against Davy Fitz's Wexford

DUBLIN MANAGER MATTIE Kenny has named his team for tomorrow’s Leinster Hurling Championship clash with Wexford [throw-in 3.00pm]

The Boys in Blue return to Parnell Park on Sunday hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-23 to 1-21 defeat against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

Dublin went into the interval four points ahead on that occasion, before a second-half masterclass led by TJ Reid saw Brian Cody’s men outscore the visitors by nine points to seal an important opening weekend victory.

Kenny has made no changes from last Sunday’s defeat against the Cats, opting for the same starting XV for the visit of Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford to Parnell Park.

Both Oisin O’Rorke and Darragh O’Connell were replaced late on before throw-in last weekend. Tomás Connolly and Paul Ryan, their replacements, both retain their places for tomorrow’s game.

Dublin starting XV versus Wexford:

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

6. Seán Moran (Cuala)

7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)

9. Tomás Connolly (St. Vincents)

10. David Treacy (Cuala)

11. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)

12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Endas)

14. Liam Rushe St. Patrick’s (Palmerstown)

15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

Here's the Dublin team to face @OfficialWexGAA in tomorrow's Leinster SHC tie at Parnell Park 🔵🔵🔵#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/2IpX5Kjl6B — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) May 18, 2019

