Saturday 18 May, 2019
No changes from Kilkenny defeat as Dubs aim to bounce back against Davy Fitz's Wexford

Dublin are aiming to bounce back from last Sunday’s defeat at Nowlan Park tomorrow against Wexford.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 18 May 2019, 4:32 PM
28 minutes ago 868 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4641540
Sean Moran scored 2-1 for Dublin against Kilkenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Sean Moran scored 2-1 for Dublin against Kilkenny.
Sean Moran scored 2-1 for Dublin against Kilkenny.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN MANAGER MATTIE Kenny has named his team for tomorrow’s Leinster Hurling Championship clash with Wexford [throw-in 3.00pm]

The Boys in Blue return to Parnell Park on Sunday hoping to bounce back from last weekend’s 2-23 to 1-21 defeat against Kilkenny at Nowlan Park.

Dublin went into the interval four points ahead on that occasion, before a second-half masterclass led by TJ Reid saw Brian Cody’s men outscore the visitors by nine points to seal an important opening weekend victory.

Kenny has made no changes from last Sunday’s defeat against the Cats, opting for the same starting XV for the visit of Davy Fitzgerald’s Wexford to Parnell Park.

Both Oisin O’Rorke and Darragh O’Connell were replaced late on before throw-in last weekend. Tomás Connolly and Paul Ryan, their replacements, both retain their places for tomorrow’s game.

Dublin starting XV versus Wexford:

1. Alan Nolan (St. Brigids)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. Darragh O’Connell (Cuala)

5. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
6. Seán Moran (Cuala)
7. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

8. Seán Treacy (Cuala)
9. Tomás Connolly (St. Vincents)

10. David Treacy (Cuala)
11. Danny Sutcliffe (St. Jude’s)
12. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St. Endas)
14. Liam Rushe St. Patrick’s (Palmerstown)
15. Eamon Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra)

