Dublin: 6°C Saturday 5 December 2020
Dublin make one change for All-Ireland semi-final against Cavan

The sides will do battle at Croke Park later this evening.

By Sinead Farrell Saturday 5 Dec 2020, 11:50 AM
37 minutes ago 1,604 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5289544
Brian Howard has been named to start for Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Brian Howard has been named to start for Dublin.
Brian Howard has been named to start for Dublin.
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

DUBLIN HAVE MADE one change to the team that will start against Cavan in the All-Ireland SFC semi-final this evening at Croke Park [throw-in, 5.30pm].

Brian Howard comes in to start at midfield alongside his Raheny club-mate Brian Fenton, while Jonny Cooper makes way.

James McCarthy, who started at midfield in their Leinster final win over Meath, reverts to the half-back line to join John Small and Robbie McDaid.

There’s plenty of familiar faces in the forwards, with Ciarán Kilkenny named to start at centre-forward while Paddy Small, Con O’Callaghan and Dean Rock slot into the inside forward line.

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Davy Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)

5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Robbie McDaid (Ballyboden St Endas)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Brian Howard (Raheny)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
12. Sean Bugler (St Oliver Plunkett’s/ER)

13. Paddy Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

