Gavin makes four changes as Dublin look to finish strong after bowing out of title defence

Dublin will travel to Kingspan Breffni for their final league game.

JIM GAVIN HAS made four changes to the team that suffered defeat to Tyrone, as his side looks to finish their league campaign with a win against Cavan on Sunday in Kingspan Breffni [throw-in, 2pm].

That loss in Croke Park last weekend means Dublin’s Division 1 title defence is over as they can no longer claim a place in the final ahead of the last round of games in the Allianz Football League.

They will be coming up against a Cavan team who have a slim chance of retaining their Division 1 status, and Gavin has made a number of changes in personnel for the away clash.

Evan Comerford is named to start in goals ahead of Stephen Cluxton, while Michael Darragh MacAuley and Darren Gavin will form a new midfield partnership.

Brian Howard slips back to the half-back line while Brian Fenton makes way as does John Small, who was taken off due to injury against Tyrone.

Paul Flynn comes into the Dublin attack to replace Ciaran Kilkenny.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

4. Cian O’Connor (Kilmacud Crokes)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)

6. Cian O’Sullivan (Kilmacud Crokes)

7. James McCarthy (Ballymund Kickhams)

8. Michael Darragh MacAuley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

9. Darren Gavin (Lucan Sarsfields)

10. Paul Flynn (Fingallians)

11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcilles)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

14. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

15. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

