Dublin: 10 °C Friday 28 February, 2020
Philly McMahon and James McCarthy set to start as Dublin name team for trip to Tyrone

Throw-in at Healy Park tomorrow night is 7.15pm.

By Emma Duffy Friday 28 Feb 2020, 9:27 PM
1 hour ago 1,974 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5026927
James McCarthy last featured in the last-gasp draw with Monaghan.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

BALLYMUN KICKHAMS DUO Philly McMahon and James McCarthy both return to the Dublin starting team ahead of their trip to Tyrone tomorrow night [throw-in 7.15pm, live on eir Sport].

Dessie Farrell has brought McMahon into the Dubs’ defence for the Division 1 clash at Healy Park, Omagh, while McCarthy is named to start in midfield alongside Brian Fenton.

Kevin McManamon and Craig Dias are the two players who make way to facilitate the changes in personnel, while there are several positional switches from their one-point win over Donegal at Croke Park on Saturday night.

Late goalscorer Paul Mannion starts once again, as Dublin go in search of their third win of the campaign. Farrell’s men are second in the table — two wins, two draws — while Galway lead the way.

Tyrone, meanwhile, sit fifth after two wins and two losses. The Red Hand are yet to name their team for tomorrow night’s meeting.

Dublin

1. Evan Comerford (Ballymun Kickhams)

2. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
3. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
6. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Cillian O’Shea (Kilmacud Crokes)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Seán Bugler (St. Oliver Plunkett Eoghan Ruadh)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
15. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

