The games throw-in at 4pm.
Cork 1-3 Roscommon 0-3
Luke Connolly converts a free for the Rebels.
Tyrone 0-2 Dublin 0-3
Costello swings over his second score from a placed ball.
Cork 1-2 Roscommon 0-2
Enda Smith reduces the Cork lead to three.
Tyrone 0-2 Dublin 0-2
Conor McAliskey recovers from an early wide to draw Tyrone level.
Tyrone 0-1 Dublin 0-2
Cormac Costello slots over a free from distance.
@JoeBrolly1993 and @colmcooper13 discuss the inclusion of the St Vincent's man against Tyrone
Cork 1-2 Roscommon 0-1
Conor Cox gets the Rossies on the board after Cork’s early blitz.
GOAL! Mark Collins hit the net for Cork against Roscommon.
Tyrone 0-1 Dublin 0-1
Conall McCann and Paddy Small trade early scores
Connolly starts at midfield. We’re underway in Omagh!
Roscommon
1. Darren O’Malley
2. David Murray
3. Conor Daly
4. Gary Patterson
5. Niall Daly
6. Conor Hussey
7. Ronan Daly
8. Tadgh O’Rourke
9. Shane Killoran
10. Brian Stack
11. Cathal Cregg
12. Niall Kilroy
13. Andrew Glennon
14. Conor Cox
15. Enda Smith
Both Dublin and Tyrone teams have used the emergency sub goalkeeper allowance - Andy Bunyan and Lorcan Quinn. Both begin on bench instead of Stephen Cluxton and Niall Morgan.
Jim & the lads have arrived in Omagh
👕👕👕#UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/tw8FbHK62d
Cork starting team against Roscommon in Round 3 of Super 8s today.
Looks like Dublin bring in Evan Comerford, Andrew McGowan, Seán Bugler, Diarmuid Connolly, Paddy Small and Paddy Andrews with Cluxton, McMahon, Fenton, Howard, O'Gara and O'Callaghan making way.
Six late changes to the Dublin team – Diarmuid Connolly starts!
Both Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan are named on the bench for Dublin today.
Here are the teams for today’s clash in Omagh:
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)
2. Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
10. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)
13. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)
14. Eoghan O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
Tyrone
1. Benny Gallen (Aghyaran)
2. Ciarán McLaughlin (Omagh)
3. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
4. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)
5. Tiarnan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciarán)
7. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)
8. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciarán)
9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)
10. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Kyle Coney (Ardboe)
12. Conan Grugan (Omagh)
13. David Mulgrew (Ardoe)
14. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)
15. Conall McCann (Killyclogher)
