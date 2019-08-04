This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
9 Comments
9Mins

Cork 1-3 Roscommon 0-3

Luke Connolly converts a free for the Rebels.

8Mins

Tyrone 0-2 Dublin 0-3

Costello swings over his second score from a placed ball. 

Cork 1-2 Roscommon 0-2

Enda Smith reduces the Cork lead to three.

7Mins

Tyrone 0-2 Dublin 0-2

Conor McAliskey recovers from an early wide to draw Tyrone level. 

6Mins

Tyrone 0-1 Dublin 0-2

Cormac Costello slots over a free from distance.

Cork 1-2 Roscommon 0-1

Conor Cox gets the Rossies on the board after Cork’s early blitz.

Tyrone 0-1 Dublin 0-1

Conall McCann and Paddy Small trade early scores

Connolly starts at midfield. We’re underway in Omagh!

Roscommon 

1. Darren O’Malley

2. David Murray
3. Conor Daly
4. Gary Patterson

5. Niall Daly
6. Conor Hussey
7. Ronan Daly

8. Tadgh O’Rourke
9. Shane Killoran

10. Brian Stack
11. Cathal Cregg
12. Niall Kilroy

13. Andrew Glennon
14. Conor Cox
15. Enda Smith

Six late changes to the Dublin team – Diarmuid Connolly starts! 

Both Diarmuid Connolly and Bernard Brogan are named on the bench for Dublin today.

Diarmuid Connolly arrives Diarmuid Connolly arrives. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Bernard Brogan arrives Dublin veteran Bernard Brogan. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Here are the teams for today’s clash in Omagh:

Dublin

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnells)

2. Rory O’Carroll (Kilmacud Crokes)
3. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
4. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

5. Eoin Murchan (Na Fianna)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. Robert McDaid (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

10. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)
11. Cormac Costello (Whitehall Colmcille)
12. Brian Howard (Raheny)

13. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)
14. Eoghan O’Gara (Templeogue Synge Street)
15. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

Tyrone

1. Benny Gallen (Aghyaran)

2. Ciarán McLaughlin (Omagh)
3. Padraig Hampsey (Coalisland)
4. Liam Rafferty (Galbally)

5. Tiarnan McCann (Killyclogher)
6. Aidan McCrory (Errigal Ciarán)
7. Michael Cassidy (Ardboe)

8. Ben McDonnell (Errigal Ciarán)
9. Declan McClure (Clonoe)

10. Richard Donnelly (Trillick)
11. Kyle Coney (Ardboe)
12. Conan Grugan (Omagh)

13. David Mulgrew (Ardoe)
14. Connor McAliskey (Clonoe)
15. Conall McCann (Killyclogher)

