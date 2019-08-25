16 mins ago

Forget next week’s men’s final; the dynastic clash of the 2019 championships is at Croke Park today.

In the blue corner – Dublin. The reigning champions, who are aiming for a third-straight All-Ireland title this year for the first time in their history. Should they do so, it would give them a neat symmetry: three final wins in a row to follow three straight final defeats to…today’s opponents.

In the red corner – Cork. Theirs was the most recent monopoly of this competition: between 2005 and 2015, the only side to deny them an All-Ireland was, you guessed it, Dublin in 2010. Their crown has slipped again in recent years; today offers a chance to wrestle it back.

Today’s prize is a place in the final against either Mayo or Galway, and throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.45pm.

Today's prize is a place in the final against either Mayo or Galway, and throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.45pm.