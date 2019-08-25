This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 25 August, 2019
Team news 

Dublin

Ciara Trant

Éabha Rutledge, Niamh Collins, Martha Byrne

Aoife Kane, Sinead Goldrick, Olwen Carey

Lauren Magee, Siobhán McGrath

Carla Rowe, Niamh McEvoy, Lyndsey Davey

Sinead Aherne, Noelle Healy, Jennifer Dunne.

Cork

Martina O’Brien

Hannah Looney, Eimear Meaney, Shauna Kelly

Aishling Hutchings, Melissa Duggan, Eimear Kiely

Niamh Cotter, Maire O’Callaghan

Orlagh Farmer, Ciara O’Sullivan, Áine O’Sullivan

Libby Coppinger, Eimear Scally, Orla Finn.

Confirmed that Galway lie in wait in the final for today’s winners. They’ve beaten Mayo by a point in an absurdly dramatic finish at Croke Park. 

The semi-final between Mayo and Galway is going right to the wire – follow it’s closing stages here. 

Forget next week’s men’s final; the dynastic clash of the 2019 championships is at Croke Park today. 

In the blue corner – Dublin. The reigning champions, who are aiming for a third-straight All-Ireland title this year for the first time in their history. Should they do so, it would give them a neat symmetry: three final wins in a row to follow three straight final defeats to…today’s opponents.

In the red corner – Cork. Theirs was the most recent monopoly of this competition: between 2005 and 2015, the only side to deny them an All-Ireland was, you guessed it, Dublin in 2010. Their crown has slipped again in recent years; today offers a chance to wrestle it back. 

Today’s prize is a place in the final against either Mayo or Galway, and throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.45pm. 

Follow it live here on The42, and get in touch – comment below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie . 

