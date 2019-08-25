Join us for live coverage of what promises to be a superb clash at Croke Park.
Liveblog
Team news
Dublin
Ciara Trant
Éabha Rutledge, Niamh Collins, Martha Byrne
Aoife Kane, Sinead Goldrick, Olwen Carey
Lauren Magee, Siobhán McGrath
Carla Rowe, Niamh McEvoy, Lyndsey Davey
Sinead Aherne, Noelle Healy, Jennifer Dunne.
Cork
Martina O’Brien
Hannah Looney, Eimear Meaney, Shauna Kelly
Aishling Hutchings, Melissa Duggan, Eimear Kiely
Niamh Cotter, Maire O’Callaghan
Orlagh Farmer, Ciara O’Sullivan, Áine O’Sullivan
Libby Coppinger, Eimear Scally, Orla Finn.
Confirmed that Galway lie in wait in the final for today’s winners. They’ve beaten Mayo by a point in an absurdly dramatic finish at Croke Park.
The semi-final between Mayo and Galway is going right to the wire – follow it’s closing stages here.
Forget next week’s men’s final; the dynastic clash of the 2019 championships is at Croke Park today.
In the blue corner – Dublin. The reigning champions, who are aiming for a third-straight All-Ireland title this year for the first time in their history. Should they do so, it would give them a neat symmetry: three final wins in a row to follow three straight final defeats to…today’s opponents.
In the red corner – Cork. Theirs was the most recent monopoly of this competition: between 2005 and 2015, the only side to deny them an All-Ireland was, you guessed it, Dublin in 2010. Their crown has slipped again in recent years; today offers a chance to wrestle it back.
Today’s prize is a place in the final against either Mayo or Galway, and throw-in at Croke Park is at 3.45pm.
Follow it live here on The42, and get in touch – comment below the line, or email gavincooney@the42.ie .
