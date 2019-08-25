This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 25 August, 2019
Looking for some pre-match reading ahead of throw-in?

Former Cork dual star Angela Walsh spoke openly to The42′s Sinead Farrell about her decorated inter-county career and the loss of her father Donie to cancer.

“I went to Australia that summer but didn’t realise how sick Dad was. Even my brother went travelling.

“He was getting on fine with the treatment, and he didn’t make it to Croke Park for the 2011 final.

He would have watched it at home but it’s mad, when you think back, he must have just hidden so much of his pain and how bad he was.”

You can read the this morning’s full interview right here.

So, let’s have a look at how the teams will line out this afternoon.

We will of course keep you up to date with any late changes.

Galway

1. Lisa Murphy (Kilkerrin Clonberne)

2. Sinéad Burke (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
3. Nicola Ward Kilkerrin (Clonberne)
4. Sarah Lynch (Naomh Anna Leitir Móir)

5. Orla Murphy (Claregalway)
6. Barbara Hannon (Dunmore McHales)
7. Charlotte Cooney (Claregalway)

8. Louise Ward (Kilkerrin Clonberne)
9. Áine McDonagh (Moycullen)

10. Olivia Divilly (Kilkerrin Clonberne)
11. Megan Glynn (Claregalway)
12. Mairéad Seoighe (Clonbur)

13. Tracey Leonard (Corofin)
14. Sarah Conneally (Dunmore McHales)
15. Roisín Leonard (Corofin)

Mayo

1. Aishling Tarpey (Foxrock Cabinteely, Dublin)

2. Nicola O’ Malley (Westport)
3. Danielle Caldwell (Castlebar Mitchels)
4. Éilís Ronayne (Davitts)

5. Kathryn Sullivan (Castlebar Mitchels)
6. Ciara McManamon (Burrishoole)
7. Ciara Whyte (Kilmoremoy)

8. Clodagh McManamon (Burrishoole)
9. Emma Needham (Louisburgh)

10. Sinéad Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks)
11. Maria Reilly (Kiltane)
12. Niamh Kelly (Moy Davitts)

13. Sarah Rowe (Kilmoremoy)
14. Rachel Kearns (Cl McHale Rovers)
15. Grace Kelly (Moy Davitts)

It’s an historic afternoon here at GAA HQ as, for the very first time, Croke Park plays host to the ladies football All-Ireland semi-finals.

Getting us underway this afternoon are Connacht rivals Galway and Mayo – acting out a repeat of this year’s provincial decider. Peter Leahy’s Mayo are back at Croker for the first time since their 2017 decider loss to Dublin.

The Tribeswomen, meanwhile, will go into the game full of confidence following wins over Waterford, Kerry and Westmeath. Galway ran out winners earlier this year to lift the Connacht title and they’ll be hoping for a repeat this afternoon.

Throw-in at Croke Park is at 2pm.

Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

