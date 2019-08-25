25 mins ago

Looking for some pre-match reading ahead of throw-in?

Former Cork dual star Angela Walsh spoke openly to The42′s Sinead Farrell about her decorated inter-county career and the loss of her father Donie to cancer.

“I went to Australia that summer but didn’t realise how sick Dad was. Even my brother went travelling.

“He was getting on fine with the treatment, and he didn’t make it to Croke Park for the 2011 final.

He would have watched it at home but it’s mad, when you think back, he must have just hidden so much of his pain and how bad he was.”

