Dublin: 16 °C Sunday 25 August, 2019
Poll: Who will win today's TG4 All-Ireland senior football semi-finals in Croke Park?

All-Ireland champions Dublin face arch-rivals Cork, and Connacht neighbours Galway and Mayo go head-to-head today.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 25 Aug 2019, 7:30 AM
14 minutes ago 146 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4776581

FOR THE VERY first time today, Croke Park will play host to the ladies football All-Ireland semi-finals. 

And we’re in for two mouthwatering clashes as two sets arch-rivals go head-to-head for coveted decider spots, and return tickets to HQ on Sunday, 15 September.

cpts Captain's call: Tracey Leonard, Sinéad Aherne, Doireann O'Sullivan and Niamh Kelly will all play huge parts. Source: Inpho.

First up is the meeting of Connacht neighbours Galway and Mayo at 2pm. It’s a repeat of their provincial decider which required a replay after a thrilling contest first time around, with the Tribeswomen eventually coming out on top.

Also Division 1 league finalists, Galway will be hoping to get over the line once again after recent wins over Waterford, Kerry and Westmeath. 

Peter Leahy’s Green and Red will be back at HQ for championship action for the first time since their 2017 decider loss to Dublin. They’ll be full of confidence after ending Donegal’s 2019, and other narrow victories over Armagh and Tyrone.

Then at 3.45pm, another fierce rivalry will be renewed when Dublin and Cork lock horns once again. The two powerhouses meet for the first time since their Division 1 league semi-final at Nowlan Park, a classic tie that went to extra-time before Cork prevailed.

With three in-a-row on the horizon, Mick Bohan’s Dublin will do anything within their power to hold onto their All-Ireland crown, especially against the old enemy who inflicted so much decider pain in 2014, 2015 and 2016 as the Rebels lifted the Brendan Martin Cup 11 times in 12 years.

But after defeat in last September’s decider in front of a record-breaking attendance of 50,141, Ephie Fitzgerald’s Cork will be hoping to taste sweet, sweet revenge.

So who will it be? Who will win today’s All-Ireland semi-finals?


Poll Results:

Cork and Mayo (20)
Dublin and Galway (19)
Dublin and Mayo (16)
Cork and Galway (9)




About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

