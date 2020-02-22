30 mins ago

It’s Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League and we are in Croke Park for this Division 1 Group B clash between Wexford and Dublin.

There’s no fear of the weather interfering with tonight’s action so do stay with us as we bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the game.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in a few moments along with any last minute changes ahead of the 5pm throw-in.