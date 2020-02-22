This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 22 February, 2020
And here’s how Wexford have been announced to start:

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Conor Firman (St Martins)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

5. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)
6. Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)
7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Aidan Rochford (St Anne’s)
11. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
14. Michael Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)
15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Here’s how Dublin have been named to line out:

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

5. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
6. Daire Gray Whitehall (Colmcille)
7. Seán Moran (Cuala)

8. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
9. Jake Malone (Cuala)

10. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)
11. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)
12. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

13. Oisín O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. David Keogh (Thomas Davis)

It’s Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling League and we are in Croke Park for this Division 1 Group B clash between Wexford and Dublin.

There’s no fear of the weather interfering with tonight’s action so do stay with us as we bring you minute-by-minute coverage of the game.

We’ll have the team line-ups for you in a few moments along with any last minute changes ahead of the 5pm throw-in.

