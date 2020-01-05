This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 5 January, 2020
Dublin still in hunt for Walsh Cup semi-final place and Roscommon make winning start

There was also pre-season action in the Dr McKenna Cup and McGrath Cup today.

By The42 Team Sunday 5 Jan 2020, 8:06 PM
17 minutes ago 622 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4954197
Dublin's David Keogh and Carlow's Diarmuid Byrne.
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO


Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

MATTIE KENNY’S DUBLIN side are in the hunt for a spot in the semi-finals of the Walsh Cup after defeating Carlow today by 3-20 to 0-18.

Eamonn Dillon struck a brace of goals and Donal Burke also raised a green flag in their victory at Parnell Park.

Kilkenny, Wexford and Galway have all received byes to next weekend’s semi-final ties with Dublin having the chance to join them if they beat Laois on Thursday night in a fixture that was postponed before Christmas.

Laois lost out by 2-17 to 1-12 against Westmeath in today’s other hurling fixture in Leinster. Elsewhere in the Co-Op Superstores Munster hurling league, Limerick advanced to face Cork in the final.

In football pre-season games, Anthony Cunningham saw his Roscommon team see off Sligo by 1-15 to 0-14 in their FBD League opener and they’ll now meet Leitrim at the semi-final stage next Sunday. Cian McKeon struck the only goal of the game for the 2019 Connacht champions who fielded an experimental side.

In Ulster two goals from Patrick McBride saw Antrim defeat Fermanagh by 2-8 to 0-13. Donegal ran out 1-12 to 0-14 victors over Monaghan with Peadar Mogan striking the only goal and Conall McCann hit the net in Tyrone’s 1-16 to 0-13 success over Cavan.

The remaining round-robin games take place in the Dr McKenna Cup on Wednesday night.

Tipperary and Clare won the day’s matches in the McGrath Cup but both were dead rubbers with Cork and Limerick already through to face each other in the final next weekend.

Results

Dr McKenna Cup

Donegal 1-12 Monaghan 0-14
Antrim 2-8 Fermanagh 0-13
Tyrone 1-16 Cavan 0-13

FBD League

Sligo 0-14 Roscommon 1-15

McGrath Cup

Tipperary 1-13 Kerry 1-11
Clare 3-14 Waterford 3-7 

Walsh Cup

Dublin 3-20 Carlow 0-18
Laois 1-12 Westmeath 2-17

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

