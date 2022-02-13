Dublin open Division 1 league title defence with win on the road against Waterford

Nicole Owens of Dublin in action against Mairead Wall of Waterford.

Nicole Owens of Dublin in action against Mairead Wall of Waterford.

Dublin 4-7

Waterford 1-4

By Aisling Clery

CAOIMHE O’CONNOR HIT 1-1 as reigning champions Dublin opened their Lidl National Football League Division 1B campaign with a win against Waterford at Fraher Field.

Dublin led throughout, taking a 2-3 to 0-1 lead into the half-time break, while Waterford dominated possession at times but they couldn’t make it count on the scoreboard.

Dublin were on top in the early exchanges and Hannah Tyrrell landed their first score on three minutes. Waterford tested out the Dublin defence with Emma Murray and Aisling Mullaney trying to make the most of their chances but the scores came up the other end.

Dublin’s first goal arrived after eight minutes with a sweeping team move finished to the net by Jennifer Dunne. And Kate Sullivan was unlucky to see her effort drop into the arms of Eimear Gallagher in the Waterford goals a minute later.

Leah Caffrey and Orlagh Nolan both scored points to leave Dublin with a 1-3 to 0-0 lead at the water break. Waterford enjoyed more of the possession in the second quarter and were duly rewarded when Brid McMaugh scored from distance.

Dublin’s response was immediate in the shape of their second goal. Tyrrell won possession and her offload freed O’Connor who found the net. That goal gave Dublin a 2-3 to 0-1 advantage at the interval.

Hannah Tyrrell of Dublin in action against Megan Dunford of Waterford. Source: Ray McManus/SPORTSFILE

The hosts controlled much of the third quarter. Katie Murray grabbed their second score but this was cancelled out minutes later by a fine O’Connor point. Then substitute Siobhan Killeen left her mark on the game when she chipped Gallagher for Dublin’s third goal.

Waterford’s pressure eventually told when Emma Murray scored a goal just before the second half water break, making it an eight-point game, at 3-4 to 1-2.

Dublin were reduced to 14 players when Abby Shiels was shown a yellow card but it didn’t swing the game in Waterford’s favour. They did score through Lauren McGregor and Brid McMaugh, but Dublin finished the stronger with Tyrrell, Siobhan Woods and Hannah Leahy all finding their range to ensure the reigning champions opened their 2022 account with a comfortable win.

Scorers for Dublin: C O’Connor 1-1, H Tyrrell 0-3 (2f), J Dunne 1-0, S Killeen 1-0, H Leahy 1-0, L Caffrey 0-1, O Nolan 0-1, S Woods 0-1.

Scorers for Waterford: E Murray 1-0, B McMaugh 0-2, K Murray 0-1, L McGregor 0-1 (1f)

Advertisement

DUBLIN: A Shiels; J Tobin, L Caffrey, H Leahy; O Nolan, M Byrne, A Kane; J Dunne, K McDaid; K Sullivan, N Owens, C O’Connor; O Whyte, H Tyrrell, J Egan.

Subs: E Gribben for Egan (30), S Killeen for Whyte (30), N Hetherton for Kane (41), S Woods for Owens (49), S Woods for Shiels (59).

WATERFORD: E Gallagher; M Dunford, C McGrath, R Casey; A Mullaney, Karen McGrath, L Cusack; E Murray, L Mulcahy; B McMaugh, H Power, M Wall; K Murray, C Fennell, Kate McGrath.

Subs: A O’Neill for Power (40), K Hogan for Fennell (40), L McGregor for Mullaney (49), M Daly for Kate McGrath (49), C Murray for Cusack (59), A Murray for C McGrath (59), S McGuckian for Casey (59).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).

**********

There was plenty more ladies football action down the divisions today.

After their relegation last year, Tipperary began life in Division 2A with a difficult 0-11 to 1-4 loss away to Kerry. Angela McGuigan scored the goal but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Elsewhere Laois were 2-12 to 2-7 winners in the other 2A fixture while in Division 2B, Armagh beat Tyrone 5-9 to 1-10 and Monaghan needed a last-gasp free from Jodie McQuillan to rescue a 0-10 to 0-9 victory over Cavan.

In Division 3, there were victories for Down, Kildare and Longford while Sligo and Louth could not be separated.

And in Division 4, Limerick, Leitrim, Antrim and Offaly were all victorious.

This weekend’s Lidl Ladies National Football League results

Division 1A

Mayo 7-22 Westmeath 1-12

Donegal 0-10 Galway 0-7

Division 1B

Meath 2-7 Cork 1-8

Dublin 4-7 Waterford 1-4

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Division 2A

Kerry 0-11 Tipperary 1-4

Laois 2-12 Clare 2-7

Division 2B

Monaghan 0-10 Cavan 0-9

Armagh 5-9 Tyrone 1-10

Division 3A

Down 4-10 Roscommon 4-9

Sligo 1-10 Louth 1-10

Division 3B

Kildare 3-11 Wexford 0-8

Longford 1-18 Wicklow 1-12

Division 4A

Leitrim 4-18 Fermanagh 1-6

Antrim 2-16 Derry 1-8

Division 4B

Offaly 3-15 Carlow 0-7

Limerick 2-9 London 0-9.