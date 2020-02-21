Star forward O'Connor named in Wexford line-up while Dublin also show hand

STAR FORWARD RORY O’Connor has been named to start in the Wexford side who will face Dublin in the Allianz Hurling League at Croke Park on Saturday [throw-in, 5pm].

The St Martin’s player has been named to start at corner forward, while influential midfielder Diarmuid O’Keeffe has also been included in the line-up.

Paul Morris is named in the Wexford attack after hitting seven points in their victory over Kilkenny last weekend.

Lee Chin has been omitted from the starting team once again, while Conor McDonald also misses out.

Meanwhile, Mattie Kenny has announced the Dublin team that will take to the field in Croke Park tomorrow evening. He makes three changes from the side who overcame Carlow.

Seán Brennan starts in place of Alan Nolan, while Cian O’Callaghan comes in for Shane Barrett at half-back, and Mark Schutte is replaced by Davy Keogh.

The Wexford Senior Hurling Team to play Dublin in tomorrow's Allianz National Hurling League game at Croke Park. Throw in at 5pm pic.twitter.com/3orWDcGw1r — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) February 21, 2020

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Conor Firman (St Martins)

3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)

4. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

5. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)

6. Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)

7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)

9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Aidan Rochford (St Anne’s)

11. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)

12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)

14. Michael Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)

15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Mattie Kenny has named his Dublin Senior Hurling team to face Wexford in the #AllianzLeagues at Croke Park tomorrow evening #UpTheDubs pic.twitter.com/S2NiOqFyDK — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) February 21, 2020

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

4. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

5. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

6. Daire Gray Whitehall (Colmcille)

7. Seán Moran (Cuala)

8. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

9. Jake Malone (Cuala)

10. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)

11. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)

12. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

13. Oisín O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

15. David Keogh (Thomas Davis)

