This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 21 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Star forward O'Connor named in Wexford line-up while Dublin also show hand

Davy Fitzgerald’s side will take on the Dubs at Croke Park on Saturday.

By Sinead Farrell Friday 21 Feb 2020, 9:39 PM
58 minutes ago 1,586 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5017472
Wexford forward Rory O'Connor.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Wexford forward Rory O'Connor.
Wexford forward Rory O'Connor.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

STAR FORWARD RORY O’Connor has been named to start in the Wexford side who will face Dublin in the Allianz Hurling League at Croke Park on Saturday [throw-in, 5pm].

The St Martin’s player has been named to start at corner forward, while influential midfielder Diarmuid O’Keeffe has also been included in the line-up.

Paul Morris is named in the Wexford attack after hitting seven points in their victory over Kilkenny last weekend.

Lee Chin has been omitted from the starting team once again, while Conor McDonald also misses out.

Meanwhile, Mattie Kenny has announced the Dublin team that will take to the field in Croke Park tomorrow evening. He makes three changes from the side who overcame Carlow.

Seán Brennan starts in place of Alan Nolan, while Cian O’Callaghan comes in for Shane Barrett at half-back, and Mark Schutte is replaced by Davy Keogh.

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn Barntown)

2. Conor Firman (St Martins)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
4. Joe O’Connor (St Martin’s)

5. Damien Reck (Oylegate Glenbrien)
6. Pádraig Foley (Crossabeg Ballymurn)
7. Shaun Murphy (Oulart The Ballagh)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

10. Aidan Rochford (St Anne’s)
11. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
14. Michael Dwyer (St Mogue’s Fethard)
15. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)

Dublin

1. Seán Brennan (Cuala)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)
4. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

5. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
6. Daire Gray Whitehall (Colmcille)
7. Seán Moran (Cuala)

8. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)
9. Jake Malone (Cuala)

10. Donal Burke (Na Fianna)
11. Rian McBride (St Vincent’s)
12. John Hetherton (St Vincent’s)

13. Oisín O’Rorke (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)
15. David Keogh (Thomas Davis)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie