Archer's 1-8 at Parnell Park helps Dublin ease into Leinster U20 final against Wexford

Dublin 1-17

Wexford 0-6

Brendan Graham reports from Parnell Park

DUBLIN EASED TO victory this evening against Wexford with Ciaran Archer scoring 1-8 for the home side at Parnell Park to set up a Leinster U20 final against Laois.

It was Dublin who settled into the game quickest on their home turf taking just two and a half minutes to open the scoring in the game, a free from Ciaran Archer getting them underway with a free close to goal.

Ciaran Archer celebrates scoring a goal at Parnell Park. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It was the midfield where Wexford struggled from the get go losing four from four inside the opening ten minutes.

They were struggling to deal with the quick pace of the Dublin forwards with Archer adding two further points either side of a fine James Doran score to lead 0-04 to 0-00 with thirteen minutes on the clock.

Wexford really their work cut out for them and were struggling to create much in terms of chances in front of goal early on. Their first score of the game didn’t arrive until the fourteenth minute through Sean Nolan with their second not coming for a further eight minutes from Jamie Myler.

Dublin should have been out of sight with the chances they were creating as the first half progressed but some wayward shooting from Ross McGarry kept Wexford just abut in the game as the half time whistle approached.

Further Dublin scores including points from Niall O’Leary, Brian O’Leary and another Archer free left Dublin in front 0-9 to 0-2 at half time after a dominant first half display.

Wexford's Adam Hogan and Eoin O'Dea of Dublin. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

It took Dublin just sixteen seconds after the restart to get the ball in the net and the first goal of the game. A superb individual run straight through the middle from midfielder Donal Ryan led to a pass to the unmarked Ciaran Archer who blasted the ball past Darragh Brooks to extend Dublin’s lead to ten points.

The in form Archer added a further two points including his first from play to leave the scores at at 1-11 to 0-2 six minutes into the second half with the game seeming all but over for Wexford.

Three scores in quick succession from Wexford forward Michael Molloy and goalkeeper Darragh Brooks brought Wexford’s total tally to 0-5 with forty six minutes on the clock but Dublin’s dominance was still quite clear for everyone to see.

Both sides emptied their benches as the second half progressed with Dublin easing to victory on a full time score line of 1-17 to 0-6 with second half scores from Ciaran Archer, Conor Kinsella leaving the home side finishing strongly where they will now face Laois in the final.

Dublin:

1. David O’Hanlon

2. Darren Maher

3. Daire Newcombe

4. Eoin O’Dea

5. Kieran Kennedy

6. Neil Matthews

7. Sean Lambe

8. Peader O’Cofaigh Byrne

9. Donal Ryan

10. Niall O’Leary

11. Karl Lynch Bisset

12. James Doran

13. Brian O’Leary

14. Ciaran Archer

15. Ross McGarry

Substitutes: Kieran McKeon for Ross McGarry (40), David Lacey for Karl Lynch Bissett (48), Conor Kinsella for Neil Matthews (48), Aaron Lynch for Eoin O’Dea (54), Sean Farrelly for Peadar O’Cofaigh Byrne (57), Evan Caulfield for Niall O’Leary (59)

Scorers for Dublin: Ciaran Archer (1-8, 7f), Brian O’Leary (0-2), Niall O’Leary (0-1), James Doran (0-2, 1f), Ross McGarry (0-2, 1f), Conor Kinsella (0-2),

Wexford:

1. Daragh Brooks

2. Killian Pierce

3. Gavin Sheehan

4. Liam O’Connor

5. Byron Byrne

6. Adam Hogan

7. Enda Minogue

8. Ben Maddock

9. Liam Coleman

10. Dylan McVeigh

11. Jamie Meyler

12. Sean Nolan

13. Michael Molloy

14. Sean Forde

15. Ciaran Kavanagh

Substitutes: James Kelly for Adam Hogan (35), Cathal Kirwan for Dylan McVeigh (35), Peter Kelly for Sean Forde (49), Michael Kinsella for Byron Byrne (55), Philip Dempsey for Enda Minogue (60), Jamie Kavanagh for Killian Pierce (60)

Scorers for Wexford: Michael Molloy (0-2), Jamie Myler (0-1), Sean Nolan (0-1), Darragh Brooks (0-1), Ciaran Kavanagh (0-1)

