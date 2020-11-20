Dundalk overcome Bohemians to seal place in FAI Cup semis

Bohemians 1

Dundalk 4

Dave Donnelly reports from Dalymount Park

FILIPPO GIOVAGNOLI remains undefeated in knockout games as Dundalk manager, as the Lilywhites booked an FAI Cup semi-final date with a 3-1 victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

A David McMillan brace late in the first half, added to goals from Michael Duffy and Nathan Oduwa, proved the difference, as the Lilywhites set up a semi-final date with Athlone Town.

Duffy had given Dundalk a second-minute lead, before Andre Wright levelled for Bohemians, who saw Michael Barker dismissed late on for a second yellow card.

With Shamrock Rovers having come from 2-0 down at half time to beat Finn Harps in the early game, the late tie had a lot to live up to, and Dundalk wasted little time in lighting the fireworks.

A sumptuous through-ball from McMillan, with the outside of his left boot, split the defence and Duffy, on a bending run from the left, sauntered clear before finding the bottom corner.

Daniel Cleary — imperious for the Lilywhites on the left side of a back three — had a chance to head home a second at the back post moments later, but he couldn’t guide the ball goalward.

Bohs settled into the game well following their miserable start and they were on level terms inside 15 minutes, when they were awarded a spot-kick.

Conor Levingston’s free kick was blocked by Brian Gartland and the loose ball bobbled up before hitting the outstretched arm of Chris Sheilds. Gary Rogers was millimetres from saving the spot-kick.

Both sides continued to attack in what was an open first half, Duffy forcing a rather unorthodox stop from James Talbot, who caught a well-struck effort between his knees.

Danny Grant tested Rogers’ reflexes with a low shot, before the visitors were awarded a penalty of their own seven minutes before half time, and again there could be no complaints.

Duffy unboxed a lovely piece of skill to let the ball through his legs and skin Michael Barker, before being taken down by Keith Buckley. McMillan dispatched the penalty emphatically.

There would be controversy surrounding the third three minutes later, as McMillan headed home a brilliant third, but the ball appeared to have crossed the line before Cameron Dummigan crossed.

There was a sharp intake of breath around the ground, as both sides waited for the linesman’s flag to go up but, to the home side’s horror, there was no flag and the goal stood.

The second half was more one-sided, as Dundalk looked to protect their lead and Bohs struggled to break them down, Grant’s tame header just before the hour the first real chance they created.

Nathan Oduwa completes the scoring at Dalymount Park as @DundalkFC book their place in the FAI Cup semi-finals with a 4-1 victory over @bfcdublin #RTESoccer pic.twitter.com/Ojvq4nGYsz — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) November 20, 2020

Dundalk were grateful to Rogers for a fine double stop with 20 minutes remaining, as he clawed a Dan Casey header away with his finger-tips, before turning sub Evan Ferguson’s effort away.

As the clock ticked down, Barker was shown a second yellow as he stretched to recover a heavy touch, though he appeared to beat Chris Shields to the ball.

From there, it was a formality, Daniel Kelly missing a good chance to wrap it up, before Oduwa tapped home the clincher five minutes from time.

Bohemians: James Talbot; Michael Barker, Dan Casey, Rob Cornwall, Paddy Kirk; Keith Buckley, Conor Levingston (Jack Moylan 67), Dawson Devoy; Promise Omochere (Evan Ferguson 56), Danny Grant, Andre Wright.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Daniel Cleary, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle; Sean Gannon (John Mountey 73), Chris Shields, Greg Sloggett, Stefan Colivic (Patrick McEleney 73), Cameron Dummigan (Daniel Kelly 79); Michael Duffy, David McMillan (Nathan Oduwa 85).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).