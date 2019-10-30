This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk will be without the LOI Player of the Year for this weekend's FAI Cup final

Influential midfielder Chris Shields is suspended for Sunday’s meeting with Shamrock Rovers due to his eight yellow cards.

By Ben Blake Wednesday 30 Oct 2019, 1:12 PM
1 hour ago 1,183 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4872094
Shields is a key player for the Lilywhites.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

DUNDALK MIDFIELDER CHRIS Shields will play no part in this weekend’s FAI Cup final. 

The 28-year-old Dubliner, who won the FAI’s League of Ireland Player of the Year award in 2018, has learned that he is suspended for the showdown with Shamrock Rovers at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. 

Shields picked up his eighth booking of the season in the 1-0 loss to Cork City a fortnight ago, and then played in the final Premier Division game of the season — a 4-0 win over St Patrick’s Athletic last Friday night. 

Dundalk were informed of the ban over the weekend and appealed the ruling, but his suspension has been formally upheld. The player has told The42 that he is “gutted” to miss out on the biggest game of the year.  

There is an amnesty for players unavailable for the cup final after accruing five bookings, but it doesn’t apply to those on eight.  

Shields, the Louth club’s joint-longest-serving player having arrived from Bray Wanderers in 2012, will be a significant loss to Vinny Perth’s side as they appear at the Aviva Stadium for the fifth year in-a-row to take on league runners-up Rovers. 

The previous four finals have all been against Cork City, with both clubs winning two each. 

