Monday 20 September 2021
Dundalk's injury problems compounded by Covid outbreak on eve of FAI Cup replay

A combination of Covid, injury and suspension will leave Vinny Perth without 11 players for tomorrow’s meeting with Finn Harps.

Dundalk manager Vinny Perth.
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO
Image: Evan Logan/INPHO

DUNDALK’S INJURY PROBLEMS have been compounded by Covid issues within the squad, with the squad awaiting test results to confirm whether tomorrow’s FAI Cup replay with Finn Harps can go ahead. 

The42 understands four Dundalk players will miss tomorrow’s game for Covid-related issues, with the rest awaiting results to confirm their availability. Rules state the game will go ahead if Dundalk can field a squad of 14 players. 

As it stands, Dundalk’s total number of unavailable players for tomorrow’s game is at least 11. Han is suspended and Patrick McEleney, Wilfried Zahibo, David McMillan, Brian Gartland,  Daniel Kelly, and Cameron Yates are all absent with injury. 

Dundalk are second-from-bottom in the Premier Division with just one win from their last six league games, fully 17 points from the European places, meaning their only realistic route to European football again next year is a successful defence of the FAI Cup. 

They led 3-1 away to Harps in the quarter-final last Friday, but two goals from Sean Boyd in the final six minutes levelled the tie and set up tomorrow night’s replay at Oriel Park. 

