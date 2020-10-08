BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 11°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Dundalk's Europa League group matches to be shown on free-to-air TV by Virgin Media

The Lilywhites are set to take on Arsenal, Rapid Vienna and Molde, while Celtic have been drawn in the same group as AC Milan.

By Ben Blake Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 11:21 AM
53 minutes ago 620 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/5227417
The Dundalk players celebrate qualification at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
The Dundalk players celebrate qualification at the Aviva Stadium.
The Dundalk players celebrate qualification at the Aviva Stadium.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

ALL OF DUNDALK’S Europa League group matches will be shown live on free-to-air television by Virgin Media. 

The SSE Airtricity League side qualified for the competition thanks to a 3-1 win over Faroese side KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium a week ago. 

Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli — named the club’s interim head coach as Vinny Perth’s replacement in August — will get to pit his wits against Arsenal, Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B. 

Both Virgin Media Two (free-to-air) and Virgin Media Sport will air all five of their games — kicking off at home to Norwegian outfit Molde on Thursday, 22 October (5.30pm). 

Three of Celtic’s Group H fixtures — against AC Milan, Sparta Prague and Lille — will also be available to watch live on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport. 

Thursday, 22 October

Dundalk v Molde (5.30pm) ​​
Celtic v AC Milan (8pm)

Thursday, 29 October

Arsenal v Dundalk (8pm)

Thursday, 5 November

Rapid Vienna v Dundalk (5.55pm)
Celtic v Sparta Prague (8pm)

Thursday, 26 November

Dundalk v Rapid Vienna (8pm)

Thursday 3 December

Molde v Dundalk (8pm)

Thursday, 10 December

Dundalk v Arsenal (5.55pm)
Celtic v Lille (8pm)

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

COMMENTS (3)

