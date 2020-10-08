Dundalk's Europa League group matches to be shown on free-to-air TV by Virgin Media

ALL OF DUNDALK’S Europa League group matches will be shown live on free-to-air television by Virgin Media.
The SSE Airtricity League side qualified for the competition thanks to a 3-1 win over Faroese side KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium a week ago.
Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli — named the club’s interim head coach as Vinny Perth’s replacement in August — will get to pit his wits against Arsenal, Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B.
Both Virgin Media Two (free-to-air) and Virgin Media Sport will air all five of their games — kicking off at home to Norwegian outfit Molde on Thursday, 22 October (5.30pm).
Three of Celtic’s Group H fixtures — against AC Milan, Sparta Prague and Lille — will also be available to watch live on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.
Thursday, 22 October
Dundalk v Molde (5.30pm)
Celtic v AC Milan (8pm)
Thursday, 29 October
Arsenal v Dundalk (8pm)
of the team
Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.Become a Member
Thursday, 5 November
Rapid Vienna v Dundalk (5.55pm)
Celtic v Sparta Prague (8pm)
Thursday, 26 November
Dundalk v Rapid Vienna (8pm)
Thursday 3 December
Molde v Dundalk (8pm)
Thursday, 10 December
Dundalk v Arsenal (5.55pm)
Celtic v Lille (8pm)
The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!
COMMENTS (3)