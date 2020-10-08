Dundalk's Europa League group matches to be shown on free-to-air TV by Virgin Media

The Dundalk players celebrate qualification at the Aviva Stadium.

The Dundalk players celebrate qualification at the Aviva Stadium.

ALL OF DUNDALK’S Europa League group matches will be shown live on free-to-air television by Virgin Media.

The SSE Airtricity League side qualified for the competition thanks to a 3-1 win over Faroese side KI Klaksvik at the Aviva Stadium a week ago.

Italian coach Filippo Giovagnoli — named the club’s interim head coach as Vinny Perth’s replacement in August — will get to pit his wits against Arsenal, Rapid Vienna and Molde in Group B.

Both Virgin Media Two (free-to-air) and Virgin Media Sport will air all five of their games — kicking off at home to Norwegian outfit Molde on Thursday, 22 October (5.30pm).

Three of Celtic’s Group H fixtures — against AC Milan, Sparta Prague and Lille — will also be available to watch live on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Sport.

Thursday, 22 October

Dundalk v Molde (5.30pm) ​​

Celtic v AC Milan (8pm)

Thursday, 29 October

Arsenal v Dundalk (8pm)

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Thursday, 5 November

Rapid Vienna v Dundalk (5.55pm)

Celtic v Sparta Prague (8pm)

Thursday, 26 November

Dundalk v Rapid Vienna (8pm)

Thursday 3 December

Molde v Dundalk (8pm)

Thursday, 10 December

Dundalk v Arsenal (5.55pm)

Celtic v Lille (8pm)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!