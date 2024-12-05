Dundalk lifeline as they secure licence for next season's First Division

DUNDALK HAVE SECURED a lifeline after confirmation from the FAI that they have been granted a licence to compete in the SSE Airtricity Men’s First Division next season.

A brief statement from the association hailed “the work undertaken by the Independent Club Licensing Committee” after the Louth club had last week not been included on the original licensing list.

There were fears that Dundalk, who were saved from going bust by local solicitor John Temple in September, could still enter the SCARP process due to potential insolvency.

Dundalk have been able to avoid that scenario and will begin preparations for First Division football after relegation from the top flight.

Meanwhile, local rivals Drogheda United were celebrating another end-of-season achievement after midfielder Darragh Markey was named the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month for November.

Darragh Markey with the SSE Airtricity/Soccer Writers Ireland Player of the Month award for November. Ben McShane / SPORTSFILE Ben McShane / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

The 27-year-old played a starring role in their 2-0 win over Derry City in the FAI Cup final before putting in another influential performance as they triumphed in the promotion/relegation play-off against Bray Wanderers the following week.

“It was a mad end to the season for us and we certainly didn’t envisage that a few months earlier. We were at rock bottom in the squad back around May and June and we had no idea what lied ahead of us.

“Kevin Doherty, the gaffer and all the lads did a great job to turn things around. I think we turned the worst few months of our careers into the most unforgettable and it was unbelievable stuff,” said Markey.

“We had a great team sprit to be fair. We stuck together and the gaffer played a big part too and you can’t underestimate that aspect of it.