Dundalk owner confirms club at risk of going out of business before end of season

DUNDALK FC OWNER Brian Ainscough has confirmed that the League of Ireland club requires urgent investment to ensure it doesn’t go out of business before the end of this Premier Division season.

The Boston-based businessman only took control at Oriel Park from local sports technology company STATSports and long-term owner Andy Connolly last November.

He confirmed that a deal for fresh cash injection fell through in August and that wages were not paid to staff last week.

With seven games to go before the end of the current campaign, Dundalk are bottom of the table and now face the possibility of going to the wall unless Ainscough can strike a deal elsewhere.

Advertisement

Dundalk FC owner Brian Ainscough has released the following statement about the club's financial situation.https://t.co/4HI1FUqhCi pic.twitter.com/sYDY3ZlL0q — Dundalk FC (@DundalkFC) September 9, 2024

“There are a lot of reports out there that the club is experiencing financial difficulties. Unfortunately, those reports are true,” Ainscough said in a statement.

“I was hoping to secure investment in August but, for various reasons, that did not come through. I am working hard to keep it going but my immediate concern now is that the club can carry on for the remainder of the season.

“I am actively seeking investment and I am exploring all possibilities about the ownership of the club to ensure that happens.”

Manager Jon Daly confirmed after last Thursday’s defeat to St Patrick’s Athletic that wages had not been paid and Ainscough insisted that situation would be rectified.

“I will continue to speak to any interested parties and I remain fully positive that we can secure the injection of cash that we need to keep us going. Regarding wages, I can confirm that there was a delay in paying the wages last week.

“I am aware of the distress that this caused our players and staff and I would like to assure them that this was a temporary issue which will be resolved in the coming days.

“I want to thank our players, staff, supporters and the wider community for their support and patience at this time and want to let them know that we are working extremely hard to turn this situation around.”

Dundalk are due to face Waterford at the RSC this Friday.