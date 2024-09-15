Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
A view of Oriel Park. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
problems

Dundalk FC say next 24 hours 'critical' for club

The Louth side have been struggling with financial problems of late.
10.21pm, 15 Sep 2024
2.4k
7

DUNDALK FC have released a statement this evening saying that the next 24 hours are “critical” for the club.

The Oriel Park outfit also condemned “false information” circulating about the club online. 

Last week, club owner Brian Ainscough confirmed the club is experiencing financial difficulties and requires urgent investment to ensure it doesn’t go out of business before the end of the Premier Division season.

A fresh cash injection fell through in August and manager Jon Daly confirmed wages were not paid to staff on time earlier this month.

Tonight’s statement reads: “We are fully aware of the rumours and false information that is circulating on social media this evening,

“Our owner is in discussions with different groups, domestically and overseas.

“The next 24 hours is a critical time for the club and we hope that we can get a deal done that keeps us going forward.

“We will keep everyone updated with any developments.”

The Football Association of Ireland released a statement last week saying they were in contact with the club and would assist them “where possible”. 

It has been a turbulent season off and on the pitch for the Lilywhites — Friday’s 2-1 defeat away to Waterford kept them bottom of the table as they suffered their fifth loss in seven games.

Dundalk have six games left to play this season. The Premier Division campaign is due to finish on 1 November and a failure to complete upcoming matches could see their results expunged, with ramifications for all other top-flight sides.

Author
Paul Fennessy
paul@the42.ie
@paulfennessy21
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie