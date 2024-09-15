Dundalk FC say next 24 hours 'critical' for club

DUNDALK FC have released a statement this evening saying that the next 24 hours are “critical” for the club.

The Oriel Park outfit also condemned “false information” circulating about the club online.

Last week, club owner Brian Ainscough confirmed the club is experiencing financial difficulties and requires urgent investment to ensure it doesn’t go out of business before the end of the Premier Division season.

A fresh cash injection fell through in August and manager Jon Daly confirmed wages were not paid to staff on time earlier this month.

Tonight’s statement reads: “We are fully aware of the rumours and false information that is circulating on social media this evening,

“Our owner is in discussions with different groups, domestically and overseas.

“The next 24 hours is a critical time for the club and we hope that we can get a deal done that keeps us going forward.

“We will keep everyone updated with any developments.”

The Football Association of Ireland released a statement last week saying they were in contact with the club and would assist them “where possible”.

It has been a turbulent season off and on the pitch for the Lilywhites — Friday’s 2-1 defeat away to Waterford kept them bottom of the table as they suffered their fifth loss in seven games.

Dundalk have six games left to play this season. The Premier Division campaign is due to finish on 1 November and a failure to complete upcoming matches could see their results expunged, with ramifications for all other top-flight sides.