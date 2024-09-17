Advertisement
Dundalk fans. Ben Brady/INPHO
League of Ireland

Dundalk rescue deal close with minority owners also willing to come on board

The 42 understands a figure in the region of €3 million is required to clear all debts and put club on sustainable footing.
4.23pm, 17 Sep 2024
A DEAL TO save Dundalk is set to be finalised in the next 24 hours with the possibility of the two interested parties joining forces.

The 42 understands a figure in the region of €3 million will be required to make the Premier Division club sustainable, clearing debts that are upwards of €1.5m as well as providing the necessary capital on an ongoing basis thereafter.

Yesterday, Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne also confirmed that a further €500,000 would be forthcoming for upgrade work at Oriel Park as part of their Sports Capital Grant Application, provided the club remained in existence.

Owner Brian Ainscough admitted last week that liquidation was a real possibility unless a new owner was found.

The Boston-based businessman initially set self-imposed deadline of 5pm yesterday to secure a deal for the club.

The 42 reported yesterday that he had extended that deadline as two interested groups put forward serious proposals.

It’s now believed that one of those, backed by a local businessman, is on course to take a majority share of the club. The other group, primarily based in Slovakia that also has a local entrepreneur at the forefront, are willing to join forces as minority owners and are due to arrive for further talks this evening and tomorrow morning.

While an initial €360,000 is required to ensure the club can see out the remainder of this Premier Division campaign, it now appears that a more sustainable deal is set to be brokered that would see Dundalk avoid entering the Small Company Administrative Rescue Process (SCARP).

That had been deemed the most likely outcome to secure a write down to creditors and would have meant a sanction from the FAI leading to relegation to the First Division.

Jon Daly’s side are bottom of the top flight and in a battle to survive relegation with Louth rivals Drogheda United.

A deal to save the club should now be completed before they face Sligo Rovers on Saturday.

