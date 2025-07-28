Advertisement
The Kerry players present the Sam Maguire cup to the fans. Ben Brady/INPHO
In pics: Kerry footballers and fans rejoice at All-Ireland homecoming

Kerry won their 39th All-Ireland title yesterday.
9.07pm, 28 Jul 2025

THERE WERE SCENES of celebration this evening in Kerry as fans turned out to welcome home their All-Ireland-winning heroes.

Kerry captured their 39th All-Ireland SFC title after an impressive display against Donegal yesterday in Croke Park. Leading by seven points at half-time, they maintained their control of the game in the second half as Joe O’Connor provided the final flourish with a late goal to deliver a 1-26 to 0-19 victory.

Jack O’Connor’s side brought the Sam Maguire back to the Kingdom today where a huge crowd turned out to greet them.

david-clifford-and-paudie-clifford-during-the-homecoming Ben Brady / INPHO Ben Brady / INPHO / INPHO

a-kerry-fan-at-the-homecoming

joe-oconnor

paul-geaney-paudie-clifford-joe-oconnor-dylan-casey-and-shane-ryan-with-the-sam-maguire-trophy-at-the-homecoming

dylan-casey-is-greeted-by-fans-as-he-arrives-back-to-tralee-with-the-sam-maguire-trophy

fans-line-denny-street-as-the-team-arrives-back-to-tralee

the-victorious-kerry-team-arrive-back-to-tralee-with-the-sam-maguire

fans-get-a-good-vantage-point-ahead-of-the-arrival-of-the-kerry-team-to-tralee

a-kerry-fan-awaits-the-teams-arrive-to-tralee

kerry-fans-await-the-teams-arrive-to-tralee

