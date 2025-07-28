In pics: Kerry footballers and fans rejoice at All-Ireland homecoming

THERE WERE SCENES of celebration this evening in Kerry as fans turned out to welcome home their All-Ireland-winning heroes.

Kerry captured their 39th All-Ireland SFC title after an impressive display against Donegal yesterday in Croke Park. Leading by seven points at half-time, they maintained their control of the game in the second half as Joe O’Connor provided the final flourish with a late goal to deliver a 1-26 to 0-19 victory.

Jack O’Connor’s side brought the Sam Maguire back to the Kingdom today where a huge crowd turned out to greet them.

