MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced that they will travel to Dublin for a four-day “intensive” training camp in April.
The Premier League club will arrive in Ireland on 6 April to prepare for their remaining Premier League fixtures. Man United are in the midst of a 24-day break between games, due to the international break and the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final weekend.
Michael Carrick’s side are currently third in the table and fighting for qualification into next season’s Champions League.
We’ll travel to Dublin on 6 April for an intensive training camp 🇮🇪
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Man United to hold four-day 'intensive' training camp in Dublin
MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced that they will travel to Dublin for a four-day “intensive” training camp in April.
The Premier League club will arrive in Ireland on 6 April to prepare for their remaining Premier League fixtures. Man United are in the midst of a 24-day break between games, due to the international break and the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final weekend.
Michael Carrick’s side are currently third in the table and fighting for qualification into next season’s Champions League.
After the camp, Man United will then resume their league run with a home tie against Leeds United on 13 April.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Man United Premier League preparations Soccer Training Camp