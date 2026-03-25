Man United to hold four-day 'intensive' training camp in Dublin

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced that they will travel to Dublin for a four-day “intensive” training camp in April.

The Premier League club will arrive in Ireland on 6 April to prepare for their remaining Premier League fixtures. Man United are in the midst of a 24-day break between games, due to the international break and the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final weekend.

Michael Carrick’s side are currently third in the table and fighting for qualification into next season’s Champions League.

We’ll travel to Dublin on 6 April for an intensive training camp 🇮🇪 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 25, 2026

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After the camp, Man United will then resume their league run with a home tie against Leeds United on 13 April.