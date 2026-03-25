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Man United to hold four-day 'intensive' training camp in Dublin

Michael Carrick’s side are in the midst of a 24-day break between fixtures.
8.42pm, 25 Mar 2026

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE announced that they will travel to Dublin for a four-day “intensive” training camp in April.

The Premier League club will arrive in Ireland on 6 April to prepare for their remaining Premier League fixtures. Man United are in the midst of a 24-day break between games, due to the international break and the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final weekend.

Michael Carrick’s side are currently third in the table and fighting for qualification into next season’s Champions League.

After the camp, Man United will then resume their league run with a home tie against Leeds United on 13 April.

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