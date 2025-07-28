“We’re delighted to bring Milan in. He’s been one of the standout players in the league since coming in at the start of the season and has shown real quality throughout. He’s young, ambitious, and fits exactly what we’re trying to build here.
Shelbourne sign Milan Mbeng on multi-year deal from Cork City
CORK CITY DEFENDER Milan Mbeng has signed for Shelbourne on a multi-year deal for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.
The 23-year-old featured 19 times in all competitions during the first half of the 2025 season for Cork City, registering two assists.
A product of EA Guingamp’s academy in France, Mbeng spent time with Belgian side Charleroi before moving to Ireland. A versatile defender, Mbeng is comfortable at centre-back or right-back.
“I’m really happy and proud to join this great club,” Mbeng said after the move was announced.
“I can’t wait to wear the colours, meet the fans, and give everything I have for the team. I’m ready to work hard and help the club as much as I can at an important time in the season.”
Shelbourne FC manager Joey O’Brien added:
“We’re delighted to bring Milan in. He’s been one of the standout players in the league since coming in at the start of the season and has shown real quality throughout. He’s young, ambitious, and fits exactly what we’re trying to build here.
“We’re really pleased he’s committed to us, and we’re looking forward to helping him continue his development. He’s versatile, exciting, and will bring real quality to the squad as we push into the second half of the season. Credit to everyone behind the scenes for getting it over the line.”
