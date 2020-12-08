Dundalk appoint Giovagnoli as permanent head coach two days after FAI Cup success

DUNDALK FC HAS announced that Filippo Giovagnoli has been appointed as the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division club’s head coach on a permanent basis.

The news comes two days after the Italian boss led the Lilywhites to FAI Cup glory at the Aviva Stadium with a stunning 4-2 extra-time win over league champions Shamrock Rovers.

Since arriving at Oriel Park in August on an interim basis, the 50-year-old has enjoyed a successful spell at Dundalk.

Giovagnoli steered the Louth side to the group stages of the Europa League for just the second time in the club’s history, while they finished third in the domestic league securing European qualification for 2021 in doing so.

The club has also confirmed that assistant coach Giuseppe Rossi and first-team manager Shane Keegan have also signed new contracts.

🏁 Dundalk FC is delighted to announce that Filippo Giovagnoli has been appointed as the club’s head coach on a permanent basis.https://t.co/2uV6YSLP6I#CmonTheTown | 📸 @sportsfile pic.twitter.com/UWFQGQaaGG — DundalkFC (@DundalkFC) December 8, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I am delighted to sign this contract that makes my position at Dundalk permanent,”

Giovagnoli told dundalkfc.com.

“It is an honour to defend the colours of this amazing town and I will do my best to keep the club successful over the coming years because that is what our fans deserve.

“When we returned to Dundalk with the FAI Cup on Sunday night I was able to see how amazing our fans are and I am hoping to see them soon at Oriel Park where they will be able to fight with us. C’mon the Town!”