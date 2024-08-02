Walsh hits brace as Galway win in Dundalk

Dundalk 0

Galway United 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

FOR THE THIRD time this season, Dundalk fell to a disappointing 2-0 defeat to Galway United, as The Tribesmen put themselves right back amongst the European picture.

Three points for John Caulfield’s team – thanks to a second-half brace from Stephen Walsh – has the Connacht side joint third in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table, while Dundalk are now just two points above Drogheda United at the bottom.

It was Galway who had the better of the early exchanges, with Louth man Conor McCormack laying a free-kick off to Jimmy Keohane, who fired wide on three minutes.

Moments later, a Vincent Borden speculative effort swerved narrowly over the top of Felix Goddard’s goal, however Dundalk would settle themselves into the game after that.

Wearing the captain’s armband, John Mountney’s cross was blocked out by Jeannot Esua, but only as far as Ryan O’Kane to divert wide of the mark from close range.

Advertisement

O’Kane was a thorn in the side of Esua, and he curled one off target before drawing in the Cameroonian full-back and playing it back to Robbie Benson, who fired over the top.

At the other end, Ed McCarthy’s long throw-in eventually found its way to frontman Walsh, who turned wide – but it would be all Dundalk for the rest of the opening half.

A lovely exchange between Daryl Horgan and Mountney resulted in the latter’s cross being turned wide by Jamie Gullan, who just didn’t get enough purchase on his attempt.

Horgan’s corner from the left was eventually diverted over by Mountney, while Gullan did have the ball in the net on 37 minutes – but his goal was quickly ruled out for offside.

The lively O’Kane dragged an effort wide from outside the area for Dundalk, while Gullan’s free sailed over the crossbar shortly before the half-time whistle.

Galway took the lead eight minutes into the second half when a Bobby Burns cross – helped on Mayowa Animasahun’s back – was turned home at the far post by Walsh, with Dundalk goalkeeper Goddard pushing into his own net as the visiting side made it 1-0.

The suspect Goddard was rounded by Walsh two minutes after that goal and was perhaps fortunate to not concede a penalty before Jimmy Keohane somehow hit the bar.

Ex-Galway midfielder Aodh Dervin’s shot, which stung the hands of Brendan Clarke, was Dundalk’s first and only attempt on target throughout what was a disappointing night.

At fault for the first goal, and after an error which very nearly led to a second, Goddard did make himself big to deny substitute David Hurley with 20 minutes left on the clock.

After a brilliant switch from Horgan, full-back Dan Pike fired over as Dundalk looked for a leveller, while sub Eoin Kenny just couldn’t connect with Montney’s pinpoint cross.

Not long after Hurley hit the post, Galway made the points safe three minutes from time when Karl O’Sullivan’s right-field cross was headed home at the back post by Walsh.

DUNDALK: Felix Goddard; John Mountney, Mayowa Animasahun, Andy Boyle, Dan Pike (Sean Keogh 88); Aodh Dervin, Robbie Benson (Scott McGill 75); Daryl Horgan, Jad Hakiki (Eoin Kenny 63), Ryan O’Kane (Robbie Mahon 75); Jamie Gullan (Josh O’Connor 75).

GALWAY UNITED: Brendan Clarke; Jeannot Esua (Colm Horgan 80), Garry Buckley, Killian Brouder, Bobby Burns; Conor McCormack (Conor O’Keeffe 83), Vincent Borden (David Hurley 67); Jimmy Keohane (Karl O’Sullivan 83), Patrick Hickey, Ed McCarthy (Greg Cunningham 80); Stephen Walsh.

Referee: Paul Norton