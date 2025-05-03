Leipzig put Harry Kane's Bundesliga title party with Bayern on ice

BAYERN MUNICH AND Harry Kane’s Bundesliga title party was delayed by at least a day after RB Leipzig’s Yussuf Poulsen scored a stoppage-time equaliser in a 3-3 home draw on Saturday.

With Kane sitting in the stands due to a yellow card suspension, Bayern fell two down by half time, Leipzig scoring twice in teaming rain in Saxony through Benjamin Sesko and Lukas Klostermann.

Advertisement

Bayern then scored twice in 46 seconds through Eric Dier and Michael Olise to level things up with just under 30 minutes remaining.

Leroy Sane looked to have completed the comeback and clinch the title, hitting an unstoppable shot from the right of goal on the 83rd-minute mark.

But Poulsen, subbed on with 30 minutes to go, chipped the ball over goalie Jonas Urbig in the fifth minute of stoppage time to snatch a draw.

Despite the draw, defending champions Leverkusen’s chances of overtaking Bayern remain close to impossible.

Bayern are six points ahead and have a 30-plus goal difference advantage over Xabi Alonso’s side, who play at Freiburg on Sunday.

– © AFP 2025