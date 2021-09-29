Dundalk exodus continues as Duffy signs pre-contract to join boyhood club Derry City

Michael Duffy has been one of the league's top players for a number of years.

Michael Duffy has been one of the league's top players for a number of years.

DERRY CITY HAVE announced that Michael Duffy has signed a pre-contract to join the club at the end of this season.

The 27-year-old winger has been one of the SSE Airtricity League’s outstanding players since arriving at Dundalk from Celtic in 2017.

During his time with the Lilywhites, Duffy won two Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups and the PFAI Players’ Player of the Year award as well as starring in European competitions.

However, with Dundalk languishing eighth in the table, he is the latest big name to agree an exit from Oriel Park — signing a four-year deal to move home.

The Derry native began his career with the Candystripes before heading to Glasgow in 2015.

He joins team-mate and close friend Patrick McEleney in making a return to the Brandywell, where they will link up once again with former Dundalk coach Ruaidhri Higgins.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

DUFFY'S COMING HOME ✍️



Michael Duffy has signed a pre-contract with the club which will see him return to Derry City at the end of the current campaign on a 4-year deal.https://t.co/VWdf0gMDBz pic.twitter.com/0ad4wDqnMN — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) September 29, 2021

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!