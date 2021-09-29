Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 29 September 2021
Dundalk exodus continues as Duffy signs pre-contract to join boyhood club Derry City

The winger has signed a four-year deal with the Candystripes.

By The42 Team Wednesday 29 Sep 2021, 1:21 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO
Image: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

DERRY CITY HAVE announced that Michael Duffy has signed a pre-contract to join the club at the end of this season. 

The 27-year-old winger has been one of the SSE Airtricity League’s outstanding players since arriving at Dundalk from Celtic in 2017. 

During his time with the Lilywhites, Duffy won two Premier Division titles, two FAI Cups and the PFAI Players’ Player of the Year award as well as starring in European competitions. 

However, with Dundalk languishing eighth in the table, he is the latest big name to agree an exit from Oriel Park — signing a four-year deal to move home. 

The Derry native began his career with the Candystripes before heading to Glasgow in 2015. 

He joins team-mate and close friend Patrick McEleney in making a return to the Brandywell, where they will link up once again with former Dundalk coach Ruaidhri Higgins. 

