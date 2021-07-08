Derry City announce Patrick McEleney is to rejoin from Dundalk

DERRY CITY HAVE announced that Patrick McEleney will return to the club from Dundalk at the end of the season.

A Derry statement, released shortly after the full-time whistle sounded on Dundalk’s 4-0 win over Newtown AFC this evening, outlined that the club had made enquiries to Dundalk about releasing McEleney in the current transfer window.

While no agreement could be reached, the statement suggests the move could still happen before the window closes.

“City have made enquiries to the Louth club about releasing McEleney in the current transfer window however no agreement on that has been reached as yet,” the statement reads.

“Derry are keen however to put an end to ongoing speculation about the player’s future.”

CITY CONFIRM MCELENEY PRE-CONTRACT DEAL ✍️



Derry City FC can confirm that Patrick McEleney has agreed a pre-contract at the club which will see the midfielder return home when his current deal at Dundalk expires.https://t.co/03WmURcOfC pic.twitter.com/lDDhDr7bOO — Derry City FC (@derrycityfc) July 8, 2021

McEleney, 28, will move back to Derry at the end of the season, with a deal to keep him at Brandywell until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The playmaker, who left Derry for Dundalk in 2015, has six months left on his current deal with the Lilywhites.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

“I’m really looking forward to working with Patrick again and we are delighted to be bringing one of the best players in the country back to his hometown club,’ said Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!