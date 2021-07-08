Membership : Access or Sign Up
Derry City announce Patrick McEleney is to rejoin from Dundalk

McEleney is set for a second spell with the Candystripes.

By Ciarán Kennedy Thursday 8 Jul 2021, 10:19 PM
Dundalk's Patrick McEleney.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

DERRY CITY HAVE announced that Patrick McEleney will return to the club from Dundalk at the end of the season.

A Derry statement, released shortly after the full-time whistle sounded on Dundalk’s 4-0 win over Newtown AFC this evening, outlined that the club had made enquiries to Dundalk about releasing McEleney in the current transfer window.

While no agreement could be reached, the statement suggests the move could still happen before the window closes.

“City have made enquiries to the Louth club about releasing McEleney in the current transfer window however no agreement on that has been reached as yet,” the statement reads.

“Derry are keen however to put an end to ongoing speculation about the player’s future.”

McEleney, 28, will move back to Derry at the end of the season, with a deal to keep him at Brandywell until at least the end of the 2023 season.

The playmaker, who left Derry for Dundalk in 2015, has six months left on his current deal with the Lilywhites. 

“I’m really looking forward to working with Patrick again and we are delighted to be bringing one of the best players in the country back to his hometown club,’ said Derry manager Ruaidhri Higgins.

