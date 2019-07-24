Dundalk see lessons in Qarabağ's success as Champions League quest gathers pace

DUNDALK NERVES JINGLE-jangled as they wasted chance after chance to dump Latvian opposition Riga FC out of the Champions League last week.

First Georgie Kelly missed his spotkick, then Dane Massey spurned his opportunity to send the Premier Division champions through to the second qualifying round.

You got the feeling that one chance too many had passed them by.

Thankfully for the Lilywhites that wasn’t to be the case.

Sean Hoare made no mistake from the penalty spot – sending his side through after 210 minutes of goalless football across two games.

“To get through the way that we did was amazing,” Massey told the club’s official website after the game.

It was such a great night. We deserved it over the two legs I feel. We had most of the ball and created the better chances.

“Things didn’t go our way in the final third in both legs but we got through that and our fitness levels particularly in the final part of extra-time were very good, so that gives us confidence going forward.

“Overall it was a great night for us, we were just delighted to get through. We wanted to get into the next round and we managed that, so we are all happy.”

Gary Rogers will be rightly remembered as Dundalk's star on the night after his penalty heroics. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Victory at the Skonto Stadium has handed them a tie with Azerbaijani supremos, Qarabağ FK.

Although they’re the reigning domestic league champions and the record holders of the most top-flight titles in the league’s history (7), most recognise the club due to their one and only appearance in the group stage of the competition in 2017.

They became the first team in the country’s history to do so - a feat Dundalk are continuing to try and replicate here in Ireland.

On top of reaching that stage of the competition, they finished with a total of two points after draws home and away against Atletico Madrid.

Prior to this, Qarabağ made their first appearance in the group stage of the Europa League in 2014 and repeated the feat in 2015 and 2016. They appeared alongside English giants Arsenal in the competition’s group stage last year – taking their appearances in European club competition finals to five consecutive years.

Regardless of their newfound European pedigree, Massey says his side go into the game unfazed by their opponents achievements.

“It’s a big one against Qarabağ next week but every game is difficult in Europe, no matter who it is, so we know what we are up against.

“Qarabağ have some great players and have lots of experience, but we are confident.”

Daddy Duty

Vinny Perth’s side will also welcome back winger Michael Duffy to the first team following the birth of his son, Eli.

Duffy missed the second-leg tie last week as he remained by his partner Emily’s side for the game.

“It’s been a mad week,” Duffy told Dundalk’s official social media channels ahead of Wednesday’ game.

“At least it all went well and everything is good. The focus is back on the football now.

The boys were brilliant, they got the job done over there. Fully deserved. We’ve watched a lot of Qarabağ and they’re obviously a brilliant footballing side. They put it up to Arsenal so it shows they’re going to be a top team.

“But we’ve worked on them and know we’ve been on a good run ourselves so we just have to worry about what we can do. There’s a buzz around The Town.”

Michael Duffy (left) and Brian Gartland in training ahead of Wednesday's game. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

An ever-elusive place in the Champions League group stages feels as though it’s getting closer and closer for the Irish team.

After their victory over BATE Borisov in 2016 which set up a play-off defeat to Legia Warsaw and resulted in their maiden Europa League group stage qualification, upsets on the European stage feel less and less seismic.

They’ve been harnessing the feeling in recent seasons that European competition is where they belong.

Tonight they come up against a side who have managed to do just that and transform their own fortunes domestically and beyond since 2012 – catapulting themselves to top-flight winners for the past six years.

Regardless of the outcome of the tie, manager Perth and Dundalk owners, Peak6, will know they have much to learn from the Azerbaijani opposition.

Kick-off at Oriel Park this evening is at 7.45pm [Eir Sport].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!