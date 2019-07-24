This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 24 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dundalk see lessons in Qarabağ's success as Champions League quest gathers pace

Vinny Perth’s side welcome the Azerbaijani team to Oriel Park on Wednesday night.

By Cian Roche Wednesday 24 Jul 2019, 6:30 AM
1 hour ago 998 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4736804
Dundalk celebrate after beating Riga FC on penalties last week.
Image: LETA/INPHO
Dundalk celebrate after beating Riga FC on penalties last week.
Dundalk celebrate after beating Riga FC on penalties last week.
Image: LETA/INPHO

DUNDALK NERVES JINGLE-jangled as they wasted chance after chance to dump Latvian opposition Riga FC out of the Champions League last week.

First Georgie Kelly missed his spotkick, then Dane Massey spurned his opportunity to send the Premier Division champions through to the second qualifying round.

You got the feeling that one chance too many had passed them by.

Thankfully for the Lilywhites that wasn’t to be the case.

Sean Hoare made no mistake from the penalty spot – sending his side through after 210 minutes of goalless football across two games.

“To get through the way that we did was amazing,” Massey told the club’s official website after the game.

It was such a great night. We deserved it over the two legs I feel. We had most of the ball and created the better chances.

“Things didn’t go our way in the final third in both legs but we got through that and our fitness levels particularly in the final part of extra-time were very good, so that gives us confidence going forward.

“Overall it was a great night for us, we were just delighted to get through. We wanted to get into the next round and we managed that, so we are all happy.”

Gary Rogers celebrates his side's second goal Gary Rogers will be rightly remembered as Dundalk's star on the night after his penalty heroics. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

Victory at the Skonto Stadium has handed them a tie with Azerbaijani supremos, Qarabağ FK.

Although they’re the reigning domestic league champions and the record holders of the most top-flight titles in the league’s history (7), most recognise the club due to their one and only appearance in the group stage of the competition in 2017.

They became the first team in the country’s history to do so -  a feat Dundalk are continuing to try and replicate here in Ireland.

On top of reaching that stage of the competition, they finished with a total of two points after draws home and away against Atletico Madrid.

Prior to this,  Qarabağ made their first appearance in the group stage of the Europa League in 2014 and repeated the feat in 2015 and 2016. They appeared alongside English giants Arsenal in the competition’s group stage last year – taking their appearances in European club competition finals to five consecutive years.

Regardless of their newfound European pedigree, Massey says his side go into the game unfazed by their opponents achievements.

“It’s a big one against Qarabağ next week but every game is difficult in Europe, no matter who it is, so we know what we are up against.

“Qarabağ have some great players and have lots of experience, but we are confident.” 

Daddy Duty 

Vinny Perth’s side will also welcome back winger Michael Duffy to the first team following the birth of his son, Eli.

Duffy missed the second-leg tie last week as he remained by his partner Emily’s side for the game.

“It’s been a mad week,” Duffy told Dundalk’s official social media channels ahead of Wednesday’ game.

“At least it all went well and everything is good. The focus is back on the football now.

The boys were brilliant, they got the job done over there. Fully deserved. We’ve watched a lot of Qarabağ and they’re obviously a brilliant footballing side. They put it up to Arsenal so it shows they’re going to be a top team.

“But we’ve worked on them and know we’ve been on a good run ourselves so we just have to worry about what we can do. There’s a buzz around The Town.”

Michael Duffy and Brian Gartland Michael Duffy (left) and Brian Gartland in training ahead of Wednesday's game. Source: Ciaran Culligan/INPHO

An ever-elusive place in the Champions League group stages feels as though it’s getting closer and closer for the Irish team.

After their victory over BATE Borisov in 2016 which set up a play-off defeat to Legia Warsaw and resulted in their maiden Europa League group stage qualification, upsets on the European stage feel less and less seismic.

They’ve been harnessing the feeling in recent seasons that European competition is where they belong.

Tonight they come up against a side who have managed to do just that and transform their own fortunes domestically and beyond since 2012 – catapulting themselves to top-flight winners for the past six years.

Regardless of the outcome of the tie, manager Perth and Dundalk owners, Peak6, will know they have much to learn from the Azerbaijani opposition.

Kick-off at Oriel Park this evening is at 7.45pm [Eir Sport].

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cian Roche
cian@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie