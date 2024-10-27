Shamrock Rovers beat Dundalk to bring title race to final day

Dundalk 0

Shamrock Rovers 1

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

SHAMROCK ROVERS HAVE taken the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title race into the final match of the season after recording a narrow 1-0 win at relegated Dundalk.

Having tasted victory in just one of their last eight visits to Oriel Park, the Hoops were fortunate not to fall behind throughout a first half that was dominated by the Lilywhites.

However, Dylan Watts scored what turned out to be the decisive goal on 58 minutes.

A win for Rovers next Friday night at home to Waterford, coupled with Shelbourne dropping points at Derry City, would seal a fifth consecutive title for the Tallaght side.

Knowing only three points would keep their title hopes alive, Rovers barely laid a glove on Dundalk throughout what was a lacklustre first-half display from The Hoops.

As manager Stephen Bradley remained banished to the stands due to suspension, the only thing that even resembled a Rovers chance in the opening 45 minutes came when a Watts attempt from range sailed miles off target following a poor Ross Munro clearance.

It was all Dundalk for the remainder of the half, with John Mountney turning inches wide from close range after the visitors had failed to deal with a Daryl Horgan set-piece.

A matter of seconds later, Horgan’s corner from the left was kept in at the back post by skipper Mountney right before Jad Hakiki crashed a volley off the inside of the crossbar.

Having last week outlined his desire to remain a Dundalk player in the First Division, Horgan floated in another corner that was headed wide at the back post by Mountney.

Then, in first-half stoppage-time, a quick release from Eoin Kenny flatfooted Daniel Cleary before Robbie Mahon was excellently denied by the astute gloves of Leon Pohls.

Early in the second half, Aodh Dervin was dispossessed by Watts, allowing substitute Graham Burke to pull back for Johnny Kenny, who then proceeded to miss a sitter.

The defending champions would make no such mistake on 58 minutes, however, when Jack Byrne’s corner from the left wasn’t dealt with by the Dundalk rearguard, eventually affording Watts the chance to creep a volleyed attempt into the bottom left-hand corner.

The integrity demonstrated by relegated Dundalk was beyond question, and they almost levelled immediately after that concession when Horgan’s free-kick was nearly turned into his own net by Lee Grace — only for the brilliant intervention of Pohls.

Rovers had chances to ease their nerves, but Burke’s low cross to Aaron Greene was wide, while Watts volleyed off target after the hosts failed to clear from Byrne’s free.

If Dundalk dominated the first half, Rovers certainly had the better of the second, with Watts again threatening the Dundalk goal, this time foiled by Munro’s point-blank save.

Still, with just a single-goal advantage, Rovers had to withstand seven minutes of additional time to keep their five-in-a-row dreams alive heading into the final fixture.

Dundalk: Ross Munro; John Mountney, Mayowa Animasahun, Hayden Cann, Sean Keogh; Aodh Dervin (Norman Garbett 76) (Scott McGill 83), Koen Oostenbrink (Vincent Leonard 83); Daryl Horgan, Jad Hakiki (Ryan O’Kane 65), Robbie Mahon (Dara Keane 65); Eoin Kenny.

Shamrock Rovers: Leon Pohls; Daniel Cleary, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Neil Farrugia, Gary O’Neill (Graham Burke HT), Dylan Watts, Josh Honohan (Darragh Burns HT); Jack Byrne (Markus Poom 85), Daniel Mandroiu (Aaron McEneff 54); Johnny Kenny (Aaron Greene 63).

Referee: Rob Harvey

Attendance: 2,224