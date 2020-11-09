BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 12°C Monday 9 November 2020
Advertisement

Incredible long-range goal the highlight, as Dundalk secure European spot despite loss

It was a good night for Sligo Rovers, who also could play in Europe next season.

By Niall Newberry Monday 9 Nov 2020, 10:02 PM
1 hour ago 2,123 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5261524
File photo of Ronan Coughlan
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
File photo of Ronan Coughlan
File photo of Ronan Coughlan
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Dundalk 0

Sligo Rovers 2

Niall Newberry reports from Oriel Park

DUNDALK WILL COMPETE in Europe for the eighth year running in 2021, even after losing 2-0 at home to Sligo Rovers on the final night of a truncated SSE Airtricity League campaign.

Despite what was an abysmal display from Filippo Giovagnoli’s side, Waterford’s failure to win at Finn Harps means that Dundalk will again play in European competition next season.

An unbelievable goal from Jesse Devers in the first half, along with Ronan Coughlan’s belter in injury-time, saw Sligo finish in fourth which, depending on the FAI Cup, could be enough to secure European participation in 2021 as well.

With some supporters, using the aid of pyrotechnics, making their presence known outside the ground seconds before the kick-off, it was Dundalk that had the first shot in anger, but Jordan Flores’ attempt from distance was easily handled by Sligo’s goalkeeper, Ed McGinty.

The Bit O’Red, who were bottom of table prior to the league’s disruption back in March, knew they could still finish as high as fourth coming into this game and it wasn’t long before they showed they meant business, with Coughlan flashing a header wide of the mark.

Much has been written about Dundalk goalkeepers in recent times and it was another possible misjudgement that allowed Sligo to take the lead inside the first 10 minutes.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

It was Devers that sent in what looked like a cross from the right from about 40 yards, but the ball, somehow, soared beyond Gary Rogers, who was caught completely off guard.

Sligo went in search of more goals against a lacklustre Dundalk and after Flores had
lost possession, Coughlan unleashed a shot which was straight down the throat of
Rogers.

Both teams had excellent chances before the half-time break and, from a Stefan
Colovic corner, Brian Gartland looked to have levelled for Dundalk, but his header
was somehow kept out by McGinty in what was a truly world-class save from the
young Sligo stopper.

At the other end, Sligo really should have doubled their advantage when Junior
Ogedi-Uzokwe found himself unmarked, but he scuffed his attempt straight at the
grateful Rogers.

Dundalk knew they were going to need a major improvement as the second half commenced and Seán Hoare’s cross found David McMillan, but McGinty was again
on hand to save.

Things had petered out after that, but Sligo sealed victory in the fifth minute of
stoppage-time, with Coughlan’s shot from distance making it 2-0, bringing a fitting
end to a truly forgettable league season for Dundalk.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Seán Hoare, Brian Gartland, Daniel Cleary, Cameron
Dummigan (Darragh Leahy 84); Greg Sloggett, Jordan Flores (John Mountney 74);
Stefan Colovic, Seán Murray (Seán Gannon HT), Nathan Oduwa; Patrick Hoban
(David McMillan 45).

Sligo Rovers: Edward McGinty; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Regan
Donelon (Alex Cooper 65); Jesse Devers, David Cawley, Niall Morahan (Will
Seymore 79), Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe; Ryan De Vries (Darragh Noone 74), Ronan
Coughlan.

Referee: Derek Tomney

About the author:

About the author
Niall Newberry

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie