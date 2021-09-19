Membership : Access or Sign Up
Sunday 19 September 2021
Dungarvan win as Waterford last four draw made and Doon reach Limerick semi-finals

The Waterford senior hurling semi-finals will take place next weekend.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 19 Sep 2021
1 hour ago 2,152 Views 0 Comments
Waterford hurler Patrick Curran.
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO
Image: Lorraine O’Sullivan/INPHO

DUNGARVAN COMPLETED THE line-up for the Waterford senior hurling semi-finals with their 5-16 to 1-18 victory over near neighbours Abbeyside this afternoon at the Fraher Field in Dungarvan.

They had two clear scoring stars with Waterford senior hurler Patrick Curran shooting 2-10 and Waterford senior footballer Michael Kiely grabbing 3-2.

The teams were tied at 2-7 to 0-13 at half-time before Dungarvan made a decisive burst to led 4-12 to 0-17 at the second half water break.

They will now meet Roanmore at the semi-final stage next Sunday 26 September in Walsh Park. Dungarvan will be bidding to reach the final for the first time since 2012 while opponents Roanmore, victors against Lismore in last night’s quarter-final, last featured in a decider in 1990.

The other semi-final will be contested next Saturday by rivals Ballygunner and Mount Sion in Walsh Park at 4.30pm. Champions Ballygunner beat Fourmilewater in yesterday’s quarter-final while Mount Sion overcame Passage.

In Limerick, last year’s finalists Doon booked their place in the semi-final stage this season with a 2-18 to 1-16 success against Ahane in today’s decisive group game.

The victory for Doon ensures they top Group 2 of Section A of the senior championship and will progress directly to the semi-finals, joining Na Piarsaigh, who beat them convincingly in last year’s decider.

Doon needed to mount a recovery to triumph as they trailed 1-10 to 0-6 at half-time, Limerick All-Ireland winner Tom Morrissey bagging Ahane’s goal.

pat-ryan-celebrates-with-the-liam-maccarthy-cup Limerick All-Ireland winner Pat Ryan. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

A Josh Ryan goal helped Doon go two points clear by the second-half water break and another Limerick winner hit the second goal, Pat Ryan clinching victory.

The result means Patrickswell join Kilmallock and South Liberties in the quarter-finals. The line-up there will be completed by the winners of tonight’s game between Adare and Kildimo-Pallaskenry, with the two fixtures set to take place on the weekend of 2-3 October.

