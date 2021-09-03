Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal secure another cycling gold medal at Paralympic Games

IRISH DUO KATIE-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal secured a gold medal at the Fuji International Speedway this morning, adding to their stunning haul in Tokyo.

The tandem duo posted a time of 2.35.53 in the women’s B road race to fend off a challenge from Sweden’s Louise Jannering and Anna Svaerdstroem and the British pair of Sophie Unwin and Jenny Holl.

Dunlevy and McCrystal claimed silver earlier in the Games in the B 3000m individual pursuit before taking gold in the women’s B time trial.

On a rain-sodden track, the pair were in the lead pack from the midway point on. With one lap to go, they were riding and chatting side-by-side with the British tandem.

The Irish team finished the 92.4km race distance in style and proved too strong for the rest of the field. Great Britain took silver with Sweden in third.

“I’ve always wanted to win that at the Paralympics,” Dunleavy told RTÉ post-race.

“In London I was fifth in the road race and then I got silver in Rio. To win in Tokyo is a dream come true.

“It was a really challenging race. The Swedish were really technically very good and on the downhills we were losing ground to them. If they went ahead of us, we had to use a lot of effort to get it back.”