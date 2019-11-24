This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dutch great Van Basten left red-faced after Nazi quip

The 55-year-old is regarded as one of football’s best-ever strikers.

By AFP Sunday 24 Nov 2019, 3:15 PM
1 hour ago 4,965 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4904681
Marco van Basten (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images
Marco van Basten (file pic).
Marco van Basten (file pic).
Image: Imago/PA Images

FORMER DUTCH FOOTBALL great Marco van Basten apologised on Saturday after he was heard using a Nazi greeting to ridicule a Dutch television journalist’s German during an interview.

Van Basten, 55, who is regarded as one of the game’s best ever strikers, made the comment on Fox Sports pay-to-view channel after an interview ahead of the Eredivisie clash between Ajax and Heracles.

His words could be heard in the studio moments after TV presenter Hans Kraay’s interview in German with Heracles’ German manager Frank Wormuth.

“Not too pretty, sieg heil, pfannkuchen (pancake),” Van Basten said, using the Nazi German greeting during World War II.

His words unleased a Twitter storm and during half-time in the match the former Ajax and AC Milan forward made his excuses for what he termed an “ill-placed joke”.

“It was not my intention at all to shock people. I only wanted to ‘explain’ Hans’ German,” a contrite Van Basten said.

But Van Basten’s misplaced comment left many fuming, not only because of what he said but also about its timing.

Football clubs in the Netherlands are taking active measures to fight racism following an incident last weekend when racist chants caused a second division match to be halted.

The referee briefly suspended Sunday’s game between Excelsior Rotterdam and Den Bosch and Excelsior winger Ahmad Mendes Moreira walked off the pitch.

Moreira said he heard monkey noises and songs about “Black Pete”, a traditional Dutch Christmas-time character that appears in blackface and attracts accusations of racist stereotyping, Dutch media reported.

Fox Sports also apologised for Van Basten’s comments, the daily Algemeen Dagblad reported.

“His comments were inappropriate. Not only for today, but for every day,” a spokesman told the paper.

Ajax beat Heracles 4-1 to consolidate their six-point lead at the top of the table.

© – AFP, 2019 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie