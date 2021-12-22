Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 22 December 2021
Advertisement

Dutch star on target as in-form Inter extend Serie A lead

The champions sit seven points ahead of Napoli and AC Milan thanks to Denzel Dumfries’ winner.

By AFP Wednesday 22 Dec 2021, 8:37 PM
54 minutes ago 1,242 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5638988
Denzel Dumfries of FC Internazionale gestures during the Serie A football match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Denzel Dumfries of FC Internazionale gestures during the Serie A football match.
Denzel Dumfries of FC Internazionale gestures during the Serie A football match.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

INTER MILAN made sure that they would be at least four points clear at the top of Serie A over Christmas by beating Torino 1-0 on Wednesday before their title rivals stepped onto the pitch.

Already ensured of first place over the winter break, which starts on Thursday and ends on January 6, the champions sit seven points ahead of Napoli and AC Milan thanks to Denzel Dumfries’ winner on the half-hour mark at the San Siro.

Dutch wing-back Dumfries met Edin Dzeko’s pass with a calmly-placed finish after a rapid break, making sure it would be a happy Christmas for the blue-and-black half of Milan.

Napoli and Milan now have to win their final matches of 2021 — against Spezia and at Empoli respectively — to stay in touch with an Inter team who have won seven league games on the bounce, collected six straight clean sheets and are by some distance Serie A’s top scorers with 49 goals.

On this occasion however Inter were underwhelming and could have found themselves a goal down before Dumfries scored had Marko Pjaca’s delicate shot from the edge of the area squeezed in the right side of the post with Samir Handanovic completely immobile.

However despite a strong performance from Torino, who sit 11th, that was the last real opportunity that the away side created and Inter would have had more had Lautaro Martinez not fluffed a one-on-one in the 39th minute and Alexis Sanchez not hit the post late on.

Roma missed the chance to close the gap on the Champions League places after a 1-1 draw with Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico.

Jose Mourinho’s side thought they were set to move four points behind fourth-placed Atalanta, who drew at Genoa on Tuesday, when Eldor Shomurodov drilled home the opener in the 72nd minute.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

But Manolo Gabbiadini snatched a point with his fifth goal in as many matches eight minutes later to move Samp nine points clear of the relegation zone and leave Roma sixth on 32 points.

The capital club are level with Fiorentina who sit seventh after only managing a draw at Verona, a match which featured two of the league’s most in-form strikers in Dusan Vlahovic and Giovanni Simeone.

However it was Kevin Lasagna who opened the scoring for Verona in the 17th minute when he collected Gianluca Caprari’s through ball and slipped home a neat near-post finish, only for Gaetano Castrovilli to level with a diving header nine minutes from the end.

© – AFP, 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie