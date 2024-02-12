Councillors to vote on €40 million redevelopment of Dalymount Park

DUBLIN CITY COUNCILLORS are set to vote tonight on plans for a €40 million redevelopment of Dalymount Park in Phibsborough.

The stadium, which is home to Bohemians Football Club, would get a complete revamp under the proposal.

The works would demolish the existing stadium and structures on the site and build a new stadium with 6,240 seats and capacity for another 1,794 people standing.

The pitch would be re-oriented to run north-south and get new sand-based grass, along with new changing rooms, match-day facilities for teams and officials and club offices.

The new Bohemians away jersey.

The development also includes plans for a stadium bar/function room, concession areas, a multi-functional community room and community gym. There would be 12 car parking spaces and 50 bicycle spaces.

Councillors will vote on approving the plan this evening.

Bohemians hopes to see the works completed by the 2027 League of Ireland season, which it says will require the government to provide funding to get the project through to the construction stage.

Ahead of this 2024 campaign, Bohs have also released a new away jersey inspired by Thin Lizzy.

The kit pays tribute to a gig played by the band at Dalymount in 1977 and the club confirmed that 10% of profits will be used “to help bring music to disadvantaged and socially isolated children across Dublin. This will be done in conjunction with club partners for the project ‘Music Generation Dublin City’.”

Written by Lauren Boland and posted on TheJournal.ie

