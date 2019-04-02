This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 2 April, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Ireland U21 winger scores again as UCD dump struggling Shelbourne out of EA Sports Cup

UCD and Derry City both progressed in the EA Sports Cup on Tuesday night.

By The42 Team Tuesday 2 Apr 2019, 10:24 PM
1 hour ago 1,194 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4574059
Neil Farrugia was on target for UCD at Tolka Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Neil Farrugia was on target for UCD at Tolka Park.
Neil Farrugia was on target for UCD at Tolka Park.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

GOALS EITHER SIDE of half-time from Ireland U21 international Neil Farrugia and Timmy Molloy helped UCD into the next round of the EA Sports Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Shelbourne.

Collie O’Neil’s side went behind after just two minutes at Tolka Park when defender Derek Prendergast scored following a corner into the box, however forward Farrugia — who scored against Luxembourg two weeks ago — levelled before half-time.

Molloy struck a glorious winner in the final minute of normal time to book The Students’ passage, with Ian Morris’ Shels side suffering a third consecutive defeat as pressure mounts on the Reds.

John Ross Wilson and Mark Dignam Shelbourne's John Ross Wilson and Mark Dignam of UCD battle for the ball. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Elsewhere on Tuesday night it was a straightforward affair at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as Derry City saw off the challenge of Longford Town 3-0.

Goals from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Eoghan Stokes put the Candystripes two goals to the good before the break, with ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool youth player Gerardo Bruna sealing the win with 20 minutes left on the clock.

EA Sports Cup results:

  • Shelbourne 1-2 UCD
  • Derry City 3-0 Longford Town

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    CHAMPIONS CUP
    Analysis: Conan continues to press Ireland claims with sensational showing
    Analysis: Conan continues to press Ireland claims with sensational showing
    Free-to-air coverage confirmed for Leinster's Champions Cup semi-final on Easter Sunday
    Analysis: Two clever Keith Earls tries seal Munster's place in the semi-finals
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Bolton faces crisis as home games in doubt and club ordered to keep fans away on safety grounds
    Bolton faces crisis as home games in doubt and club ordered to keep fans away on safety grounds
    'Lloris is my captain and one of the best keepers in the world' - Pochettino keeps faith after Liverpool error
    'We need to convince people we can be consistent'
    LEINSTER
    IRFU confirm Jack McGrath will join Ulster from Leinster next season
    IRFU confirm Jack McGrath will join Ulster from Leinster next season
    Analysis: How outstanding Ulster almost shocked reigning champions Leinster
    EPCR confirms dates and kick-off times for Munster and Leinster semi-finals

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie