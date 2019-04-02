Ireland U21 winger scores again as UCD dump struggling Shelbourne out of EA Sports Cup

Neil Farrugia was on target for UCD at Tolka Park.

GOALS EITHER SIDE of half-time from Ireland U21 international Neil Farrugia and Timmy Molloy helped UCD into the next round of the EA Sports Cup on Tuesday with a 2-1 victory against Shelbourne.

Collie O’Neil’s side went behind after just two minutes at Tolka Park when defender Derek Prendergast scored following a corner into the box, however forward Farrugia — who scored against Luxembourg two weeks ago — levelled before half-time.

Molloy struck a glorious winner in the final minute of normal time to book The Students’ passage, with Ian Morris’ Shels side suffering a third consecutive defeat as pressure mounts on the Reds.

Shelbourne's John Ross Wilson and Mark Dignam of UCD battle for the ball. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Elsewhere on Tuesday night it was a straightforward affair at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium as Derry City saw off the challenge of Longford Town 3-0.

Goals from Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe and Eoghan Stokes put the Candystripes two goals to the good before the break, with ex-Real Madrid and Liverpool youth player Gerardo Bruna sealing the win with 20 minutes left on the clock.

EA Sports Cup results:

Shelbourne 1-2 UCD

Derry City 3-0 Longford Town

