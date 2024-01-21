Advertisement
Éanna Burke celebrates after the game and hitting the game winning point. Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Historic

The sensational Éanna Burke injury-time winner in All-Ireland club final

The St Thomas’ man produced an incredible score to win the All-Ireland SHC final at Croke Park.
1 hour ago

ÉANNA BURKE WROTE his name in the history books at Croke Park with a sensational injury-time point to secure the All Ireland SHC title for St Thomas’.

The full-forward produced the moment of magic under pressure from a tight angle as his side triumphed 0-18 to 0-17 against O’Loughlin Gaels.

Burke was just 17-years-old when St Thomas’ previously won the title in 2013 and his family’s influence on this latest success extended to his older brother David who was named man of the match.

Two more brothers, Darragh and Cathal, also starred while a fifth brother, Kenneth was manager.

For the full details read Declan Bogue’s report from Croke Park here.

David Sneyd
