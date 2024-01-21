The sensational Éanna Burke injury-time winner in All-Ireland club final

ÉANNA BURKE WROTE his name in the history books at Croke Park with a sensational injury-time point to secure the All Ireland SHC title for St Thomas’.
The full-forward produced the moment of magic under pressure from a tight angle as his side triumphed 0-18 to 0-17 against O’Loughlin Gaels.
#GAABEO 60+4 nóim @oloughlingaels -17@StThomassHC 0-18— Spórt TG4 (@SportTG4) January 21, 2024
Éanna Burke leis an gcúilín cinniúnach
The Galway side win it at the death! 🥳
BEO/LIVE AR @TG4TV 📺#GAA @GAA_BEO pic.twitter.com/qLUZNN8b5a
Burke was just 17-years-old when St Thomas’ previously won the title in 2013 and his family’s influence on this latest success extended to his older brother David who was named man of the match.
Two more brothers, Darragh and Cathal, also starred while a fifth brother, Kenneth was manager.
For the full details read Declan Bogue’s report from Croke Park here.