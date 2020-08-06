This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 6 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Police respond to claim that a package was left at GAA training session in Belfast

East Belfast GAA club was set up earlier this year to cater for players from all backgrounds.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 6 Aug 2020, 12:29 PM
10 minutes ago 615 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5169159
Members of East Belfast GAA club pictured during a training session last month.
Image: East Belfast GAA on Twitter
Members of East Belfast GAA club pictured during a training session last month.
Members of East Belfast GAA club pictured during a training session last month.
Image: East Belfast GAA on Twitter

PSNI OFFICERS CONDUCTED a search of playing fields in Belfast last night after receiving a call that claimed a package had been left in the vicinity of a GAA training session.

A team from East Belfast GAA – a cross-community club which was set up earlier this year to cater for players from all backgrounds – were training at the venue on Church Road in Castlereagh.

A PSNI spokesperson told The42 this morning that officers left the scene after “nothing untoward” was found. The facility was subsequently reopened but enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement issued on social media, East Belfast GAA club said: “It is the club’s understanding that, during the course of training, the police received a call that a package had been left somewhere in the vicinity of the playing fields upon which our members were training.

“On the advice of the PSNI, once a live situation was identified, the police and the club worked quickly to make people safe and help them disperse from the area calmly and efficiently. 

“The club expresses its thanks to both the PSNI and to our playing members, who behaved impeccably during the situation.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

“The creation and maintenance of a safe environment for sport to be played by all and the safety of our members whilst playing remains a priority for us all.

“The club intends to continue to work with the police, the community in East Belfast and the public at large, whose support we have enjoyed on a daily basis, to ensure the continued safety and enjoyment of our members and patrons. Our door remains open, to all.”

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police at Strandtown on +44 28 9065 0222, quoting reference number 1693 05/08/20.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie