Police respond to claim that a package was left at GAA training session in Belfast

PSNI OFFICERS CONDUCTED a search of playing fields in Belfast last night after receiving a call that claimed a package had been left in the vicinity of a GAA training session.

A team from East Belfast GAA – a cross-community club which was set up earlier this year to cater for players from all backgrounds – were training at the venue on Church Road in Castlereagh.

A PSNI spokesperson told The42 this morning that officers left the scene after “nothing untoward” was found. The facility was subsequently reopened but enquiries into the incident are ongoing.

In a statement issued on social media, East Belfast GAA club said: “It is the club’s understanding that, during the course of training, the police received a call that a package had been left somewhere in the vicinity of the playing fields upon which our members were training.

“On the advice of the PSNI, once a live situation was identified, the police and the club worked quickly to make people safe and help them disperse from the area calmly and efficiently.

“The club expresses its thanks to both the PSNI and to our playing members, who behaved impeccably during the situation.

“The creation and maintenance of a safe environment for sport to be played by all and the safety of our members whilst playing remains a priority for us all.

“The club intends to continue to work with the police, the community in East Belfast and the public at large, whose support we have enjoyed on a daily basis, to ensure the continued safety and enjoyment of our members and patrons. Our door remains open, to all.”

Anyone with information which could assist with the investigation is asked to contact police at Strandtown on +44 28 9065 0222, quoting reference number 1693 05/08/20.

