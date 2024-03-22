Ed Byrne to make 100th Leinster appearance, academy duo set for debuts

ED BYRNE IS set to make his 100th appearance as Leinster take on Zebre Parma in Round 12 of the BKT United Rugby Championship tomorrow evening in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (KO: 7.35pm Irish time, live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 2).

Meanwhile, academy duo Andrew Osborne and Diarmuid Mangan are set to make their debuts, with the latter on the bench and the former starting.

Both youngsters were part of last year’s Ireland U20 Six Nations team that won a Grand Slam and reached the U20 Rugby World Cup final.

Advertisement

In addition, Ciarán Frawley returns to the team for the first time since featuring for Ireland in the Six Nations.

Leinster team to play Zebre:

15. Ciarán Frawley

14. Rob Russell

13. Liam Turner

12. Jamie Osborne

11. Andrew Osborne

10. Ross Byrne

9. Luke McGrath

1. Ed Byrne

2. Lee Barron

3. Thomas Clarkson

4. Ross Molony

5. Jason Jenkins

6. Will Connors

7. Scott Penny (captain)

8. Max Deegan

Replacements:

16. John McKee

17. Michael Milne

18. Michael Ala’alatoa

19. Brian Deeny

20. Diarmuid Mangan

21. Fintan Gunne

22. Sam Prendergast

23. Henry McErlean

Referee: Morne Ferreira (SARU)