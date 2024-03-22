Advertisement
Nick Elliott/INPHO
Landmark

Ed Byrne to make 100th Leinster appearance, academy duo set for debuts

In addition, Ciarán Frawley returns to the team for the first time since featuring for Ireland in the Six Nations.
29 minutes ago

ED BYRNE IS set to make his 100th appearance as Leinster take on Zebre Parma in Round 12 of the BKT United Rugby Championship tomorrow evening in Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi (KO: 7.35pm Irish time, live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 2).

Meanwhile, academy duo Andrew Osborne and Diarmuid Mangan are set to make their debuts, with the latter on the bench and the former starting.

Both youngsters were part of last year’s Ireland U20 Six Nations team that won a Grand Slam and reached the U20 Rugby World Cup final.

In addition, Ciarán Frawley returns to the team for the first time since featuring for Ireland in the Six Nations.

Leinster team to play Zebre:

15. Ciarán Frawley 
14. Rob Russell 
13. Liam Turner 
12. Jamie Osborne 
11. Andrew Osborne 
10. Ross Byrne 
9. Luke McGrath 

1. Ed Byrne 
2. Lee Barron 
3. Thomas Clarkson 
4. Ross Molony 
5. Jason Jenkins 
6. Will Connors 
7. Scott Penny (captain)
8. Max Deegan 

Replacements:

16. John McKee 
17. Michael Milne 
18. Michael Ala’alatoa 
19. Brian Deeny 
20. Diarmuid Mangan 
21. Fintan Gunne 
22. Sam Prendergast 
23. Henry McErlean 

Referee: Morne Ferreira (SARU)

