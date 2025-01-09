Ed McGinty rules out Sligo return amid Shamrock Rovers links

ED MCGINTY HAS confirmed that he won’t be returning to Sligo Rovers.

The star goalkeeper began his senior career at the Bit O’Red, before signing for Oxford United in 2022.

McGinty returned to Sligo Rovers on loan last season, and impressed as John Russell’s side finished sixth in the Premier Division.

Advertisement

The 25-year-old is out of contract with Oxford this summer, and has been heavily linked with a move to Shamrock Rovers.

He confirmed his departure from Sligo last night on X, despite Russell’s hopes that he might re-sign for the 2025 season.

“Playing for Sligo Rovers will always be a privilege to me and moving on is always difficult,” McGinty wrote.

“Last season was a pleasure to be a part off and I thank John Russell, Ryan Casey, Richard Brush and all my teammates for making it possible. Thank you to the fans and the community of Sligo who I will always love and support no matter what.

“Up the Bit O’Red.”

Playing for @sligorovers will always be a privilege to me and moving on is always difficult. Last season was a pleasure to be a part off and I thank John Russell, Ryan Casey, Richard Brush and all my teammates for making it possible. Thank you to the fans and the community of… pic.twitter.com/wHYm5OTIdh — Edward McGinty (@EdwardMcGinty99) January 8, 2025

Meanwhile, Northern Ireland international Liam Boyce is closing in on a move to Derry City, according to a report in Scotland.

The Daily Record is reporting that the Hearts striker is in talks with the Candystripes and that he could depart over the weekend.

The experienced 33-year-old stated the Jambos’ last three games, but more regular playing time closer to home could appeal to Boyce.