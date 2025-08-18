Eddie Dunbar signs two-year contract with Q36.5 Pro Cycling

EDDIE DUNBAR HAS signed a two-year contract with Q36.5 Pro Cycling team, for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.

The 28-year-old has been with Team Jayco AlUla since 2023. The Banteer, Co Cork man finished seventh in the 2023 Giro d’Italia and 11th in the 2024 Vuelta, with two stage wins.

The 28-year-old reunites with Belgian coach Kurt Bogaerts, who he worked with at Ineos, where Dunbar was contracted from 2018-22.

Advertisement

Bogaerts is familiar to Irish cycling fans through his work with An Post-Chain Reaction from 2007-17.

“The Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team is obviously a team on the up, which is a good sign,” Dunbar said.

“They are really competitive in races, take it on even if they don’t win and create a good racing atmosphere riding as one.

“When Kurt Bogaerts – who I know well from my time at Ineos – joined, my interest was sparked even more. I know how he works.

“I also spoke to Doug Ryder (general manager) on how the team is going and what they expect. In Tom (Pidcock) they have a clear leader which is always good for any team so it seems like a good moment now to join with my knowledge and experience.

“Grand Tours suit me well because I always get better towards the end. I absorb the workload of a three-week race well. There have been glimpses of what I can do but due to crashes and illness I haven’t reached my full potential there yet. That’s something for the next two years.

“The team has already done some big races, and I hope I will play my part in the future ones. Winning a race is never easy but when there is an opportunity, I am ready to take my chance.”

Irish national champion Rory Townsend pulled off a major win for Q36.5 Pro Cycling yesterday, when the 30-year-old claimed the Hamburg Classic, the biggest victory of his career so far.