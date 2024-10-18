Howe and Arteta confirm the FA did not approach them about England job

NEWCASTLE MANAGER EDDIE Howe has revealed he had no contact with the Football Association regarding the vacant England job.

Thomas Tuchel was announced as the permanent successor to Gareth Southgate on Wednesday, with the German having agreed an 18-month contract through to the 2026 World Cup.

The FA’s decision to appoint only the men’s team’s third foreign coach has been questioned by those who believe an Englishman should be in charge, with former England full-back Gary Neville suggesting it was a “big blow” for English coaching.

Howe has arguably the most impressive CV of any of the homegrown options but said on Friday there had been no contact from the FA.

Reports on Friday morning said the FA had been deterred from pursuing Howe because of a €7.2 million (£6m) compensation payment which would have been due to Newcastle.

The FA declined to comment on those reports, with its chief executive Mark Bullingham confirming earlier this week that approximately 10 candidates were interviewed, including some who are English.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta also confirmed he was not interviewed, nor is he at a point where the prospect of an international management position entices him.

Arteta said: “No, I didn’t speak to [the FA]. I’m not one of those 10.

“I’m happy enough right now with all the responsibilities and the amount of things we want to achieve and do here. So, at the moment, I’m not thinking about it.”

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who was earlier this week reported to have been sounded out by the FA, had nothing to say on his involvement in the process.

Guardiola, whose City contract expires at the end of this campaign, said: “Thomas Tuchel is the manager. I’m the manager of Man City. This is the most important.”

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca said there had been an approach from Tuchel to one of his analysts, understood to be James Melbourne. Tuchel was in charge at Stamford Bridge between 2021 and 2022, winning the Champions League in 2021.

Maresca also said he had “heard something” about interest in goalkeeping coach Hilario but that no approach had been made as yet.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou, who himself was linked to the vacancy in the days after Southgate’s exit, said: “It’s funny how there is this clamour for an English manager, but I’m not sure you guys have treated English managers really kindly in the past.

“It’s not like they get extra support by being English and managing their national team just looking at the history, and again I’m looking at it from afar.”

Wolves boss Gary O’Neil said English football only had itself to blame over the FA’s decision to look overseas.

“It’s not on the FA, it’s not on Thomas, that’s on us as a country,” he said.

“If the best man is not English, that’s on us, so next time it comes up can the nation make the sure the best man for the job is English. No issues with me, he (Tuchel) is a fantastic manager.”